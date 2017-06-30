Biff Tannen wrote: What is it going to be then with Jack other than the money? i mean, he is at his local club whom there are no bigger in SL and it looks like he will get an opportunity to make a real claim for a first team shirt soon enough. He is 17 and living with mum and dad i assume, has a good 15/20 years ahead of him so why would he want to go to say, Warrington right now for any other reason but more money? I get why players want to move when they are established for other reasons perhaps but not at that age, not at all.

He doesn't live with his mum and dad. He lives with his girlfriend at her parents.I will say one thing about Warringtons's offer and you make your own opinion. When he he went over there they had six different staff membersl giving presentations to him on what each of them will do to enhance and benefit his game. They laid out the red carpet. At Leeds they do nothing on individual development, and only team development. I repeat what I said previously, Warringtons offer, is better than Leeds current one, but not as good as others in monetary terms.