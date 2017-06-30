|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5292
Location: Hill Valley
|
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
Hetherington wont be held to ransom but I cant see him allowing Walker to leave. Hes an outstanding talent. Really exciting for the future but hes still a kid.
Personally, think he has shown enough raw talent for GH to break usual protocol and give him a lucrative long term deal despite his tender years.
|
|
Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:10 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:16 pm
Posts: 1546
Location: Somewhere in the middle of nowhere !
|
I agree with the post from earlier around Saints seeming to make yards really easily coming away from there line. I thought Saints forwards just looked so much bigger than ours, and if they had a better attack I think we could have struggled to win the game.
On the plus side though as so many have mentioned Jack Walker looks an absolute star in the making. The kids just oozes class.
|
|
Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:12 am
|
Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4061
|
Biff Tannen wrote:
Personally, think he has shown enough raw talent for GH to break usual protocol and give him a lucrative long term deal despite his tender years.
I agree 100%
The club cannot allow Jack to move elsewhere.He is certainly a special talent and is wanted by numerous SL clubs.
Gary has to give him the going rate for such special players or else he will be gone
|
|
Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:16 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15039
|
The Biffs Back wrote:
Gary has to give him the going rate for such special players or else he will be gone
The thing is that going rate probably went up. Really had Leeds just offered a decent contract in the first place, I would doubt there would be an issue. But on the other side, it isn't just money with these players. I know fans like to think it is as black & white as that, but it isn't.
|
|
Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:20 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15039
|
PrinterThe wrote:
Wrt to Walker I suppose it's how many brown paper bags Warrington throw at him. For all their capturing of good young players they still lack making them important first team players. Patton has come through but Brown was brought in and preferred when fit. Their response to this season will probably be to throw money around buying experienced players and binning the younger academy guys they have in their squad.
People are obsessed with Warrington and make rumours to suit. Warrington have not made Jack the biggest offer in terms of money, but I doubt money alone will influence his signature.
|
|
Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:24 am
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5292
Location: Hill Valley
|
Gotcha wrote:
The thing is that going rate probably went up. Really had Leeds just offered a decent contract in the first place, I would doubt there would be an issue. But on the other side, it isn't just money with these players. I know fans like to think it is as black & white as that, but it isn't.
What is it going to be then with Jack other than the money? i mean, he is at his local club whom there are no bigger in SL and it looks like he will get an opportunity to make a real claim for a first team shirt soon enough. He is 17 and living with mum and dad i assume, has a good 15/20 years ahead of him so why would he want to go to say, Warrington right now for any other reason but more money? I get why players want to move when they are established for other reasons perhaps but not at that age, not at all.
|
|
Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:33 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15039
|
Biff Tannen wrote:
What is it going to be then with Jack other than the money? i mean, he is at his local club whom there are no bigger in SL and it looks like he will get an opportunity to make a real claim for a first team shirt soon enough. He is 17 and living with mum and dad i assume, has a good 15/20 years ahead of him so why would he want to go to say, Warrington right now for any other reason but more money? I get why players want to move when they are established for other reasons perhaps but not at that age, not at all.
He doesn't live with his mum and dad. He lives with his girlfriend at her parents.
I will say one thing about Warringtons's offer and you make your own opinion. When he he went over there they had six different staff membersl giving presentations to him on what each of them will do to enhance and benefit his game. They laid out the red carpet. At Leeds they do nothing on individual development, and only team development. I repeat what I said previously, Warringtons offer, is better than Leeds current one, but not as good as others in monetary terms.
|
