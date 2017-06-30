WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 6:50 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5292
Location: Hill Valley
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
Hetherington wont be held to ransom but I cant see him allowing Walker to leave. Hes an outstanding talent. Really exciting for the future but hes still a kid.


Personally, think he has shown enough raw talent for GH to break usual protocol and give him a lucrative long term deal despite his tender years.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:10 am
reggieboy User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:16 pm
Posts: 1546
Location: Somewhere in the middle of nowhere !
I agree with the post from earlier around Saints seeming to make yards really easily coming away from there line. I thought Saints forwards just looked so much bigger than ours, and if they had a better attack I think we could have struggled to win the game.

On the plus side though as so many have mentioned Jack Walker looks an absolute star in the making. The kids just oozes class.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:12 am
The Biffs Back User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4061
Biff Tannen wrote:
Personally, think he has shown enough raw talent for GH to break usual protocol and give him a lucrative long term deal despite his tender years.


I agree 100%
The club cannot allow Jack to move elsewhere.He is certainly a special talent and is wanted by numerous SL clubs.

Gary has to give him the going rate for such special players or else he will be gone
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:16 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15039
The Biffs Back wrote:
Gary has to give him the going rate for such special players or else he will be gone


The thing is that going rate probably went up. Really had Leeds just offered a decent contract in the first place, I would doubt there would be an issue. But on the other side, it isn't just money with these players. I know fans like to think it is as black & white as that, but it isn't.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:20 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15039
PrinterThe wrote:
Wrt to Walker I suppose it's how many brown paper bags Warrington throw at him. For all their capturing of good young players they still lack making them important first team players. Patton has come through but Brown was brought in and preferred when fit. Their response to this season will probably be to throw money around buying experienced players and binning the younger academy guys they have in their squad.


People are obsessed with Warrington and make rumours to suit. Warrington have not made Jack the biggest offer in terms of money, but I doubt money alone will influence his signature.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:24 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5292
Location: Hill Valley
Gotcha wrote:
The thing is that going rate probably went up. Really had Leeds just offered a decent contract in the first place, I would doubt there would be an issue. But on the other side, it isn't just money with these players. I know fans like to think it is as black & white as that, but it isn't.


What is it going to be then with Jack other than the money? i mean, he is at his local club whom there are no bigger in SL and it looks like he will get an opportunity to make a real claim for a first team shirt soon enough. He is 17 and living with mum and dad i assume, has a good 15/20 years ahead of him so why would he want to go to say, Warrington right now for any other reason but more money? I get why players want to move when they are established for other reasons perhaps but not at that age, not at all.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:33 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15039
Biff Tannen wrote:
What is it going to be then with Jack other than the money? i mean, he is at his local club whom there are no bigger in SL and it looks like he will get an opportunity to make a real claim for a first team shirt soon enough. He is 17 and living with mum and dad i assume, has a good 15/20 years ahead of him so why would he want to go to say, Warrington right now for any other reason but more money? I get why players want to move when they are established for other reasons perhaps but not at that age, not at all.


He doesn't live with his mum and dad. He lives with his girlfriend at her parents.

I will say one thing about Warringtons's offer and you make your own opinion. When he he went over there they had six different staff membersl giving presentations to him on what each of them will do to enhance and benefit his game. They laid out the red carpet. At Leeds they do nothing on individual development, and only team development. I repeat what I said previously, Warringtons offer, is better than Leeds current one, but not as good as others in monetary terms.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Biff Tannen, Bing [Bot], cheekydiddles, ColD, ducknumber1, finglas, Gotcha, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, Mr Hicks, Nothus, PrinterThe, Sal Paradise, suffolk rhinos, The Biffs Back, tigertot, TOMCAT, Wardy67, WF Rhino, Wildthing and 276 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,593,9541,67176,0644,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM