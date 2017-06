Gotcha wrote: The thing is that going rate probably went up. Really had Leeds just offered a decent contract in the first place, I would doubt there would be an issue. But on the other side, it isn't just money with these players. I know fans like to think it is as black & white as that, but it isn't.

What is it going to be then with Jack other than the money? i mean, he is at his local club whom there are no bigger in SL and it looks like he will get an opportunity to make a real claim for a first team shirt soon enough. He is 17 and living with mum and dad i assume, has a good 15/20 years ahead of him so why would he want to go to say, Warrington right now for any other reason but more money? I get why players want to move when they are established for other reasons perhaps but not at that age, not at all.