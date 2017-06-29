Gotcha wrote: Looking at the stats, Abletts looks very poor.



Saints metres per carry is very high also, didn't feel like that.

They made metres far to easily coming away from their own line. Our line speed was none existent at times. I thought we still looked clueless on attack but completed our sets and Lilley brought a much improved kicking game. I would give him another few games, ideally alongside Moon, but expect that McGuire's return coupled with Sutcliffes injury will mean that Moon returns to the centre. Walker looks class. Not sure on the rules regarding signing players at that age but if he was to leave it could turn out to be one of the biggest mistakes the club have made. Certainly in the SL era.