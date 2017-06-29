I saw Jack Walker for the first time a couple of weeks ago & said this boy is class & a star of the future. Had the pleasure of watching him again tonight - looked superb. Defence soild - took every high ball & posed more attacking threats in one game that Ash has all season.

We must him sign onto a long term contract now.

Thought Moon was excellent tonight , also good efforts from Ward, Singleton & Mullaly.

As usual , our coach can`t count to 17 - brainless , and our line speed in defence was very poor - - you cannot allow teams to run at you , as we did tonight - better teams will murder us.