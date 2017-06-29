WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 10:17 pm
Gotcha wrote:
I have to several people. It wouldn't be fair publically on here, not to Jack. He can't agree anything with another club until end of August anyway, so Leeds have time to right a wrong, but he has four offers, and I think another one earlier this week.


Classic Gotcha :LIAR:

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 10:27 pm
I saw Jack Walker for the first time a couple of weeks ago & said this boy is class & a star of the future. Had the pleasure of watching him again tonight - looked superb. Defence soild - took every high ball & posed more attacking threats in one game that Ash has all season.
We must him sign onto a long term contract now.
Thought Moon was excellent tonight , also good efforts from Ward, Singleton & Mullaly.
As usual , our coach can`t count to 17 - brainless , and our line speed in defence was very poor - - you cannot allow teams to run at you , as we did tonight - better teams will murder us.

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 10:45 pm
Very good gutsy win, looked out on their feet at times against a saints side who looked more energised. Great credit to walker, took the high ball with great aplomb and is a gifted balanced runner -agree with all sign him up.

Moon is showing more creative half back skills putting players in gaps near the line. Lilley did better and better as game wore on and hail the vegan giant and the all powerful headband of doom.

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:47 pm
We had tons more possession than saints yet only won by 2 pts. And while that's a relief it illustrates a pretty threadbare attacking repertoire.

Thought Child reffed it fairly well, barring wilkin's binning.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
