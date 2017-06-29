WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 10:17 pm
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 391
Gotcha wrote:
I have to several people. It wouldn't be fair publically on here, not to Jack. He can't agree anything with another club until end of August anyway, so Leeds have time to right a wrong, but he has four offers, and I think another one earlier this week.


Classic Gotcha :LIAR:

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 10:27 pm
StoneColdJaneAusten

Joined: Sun Apr 05, 2015 11:30 pm
Posts: 59
I saw Jack Walker for the first time a couple of weeks ago & said this boy is class & a star of the future. Had the pleasure of watching him again tonight - looked superb. Defence soild - took every high ball & posed more attacking threats in one game that Ash has all season.
We must him sign onto a long term contract now.
Thought Moon was excellent tonight , also good efforts from Ward, Singleton & Mullaly.
As usual , our coach can`t count to 17 - brainless , and our line speed in defence was very poor - - you cannot allow teams to run at you , as we did tonight - better teams will murder us.
