|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 478
|
Lilley really grew into the game and showed what he could do when he got his hands more on the ball 2nd half. Walker dealt with everything nicely but surprised Saints didn't get any of their big forwards to smash into him.
Important to win that to keep Saints away in the league table. Guaranteed to be above both them and Wigan now by the split and they're looking like being a few points off the top 4 by the split with more away games than home and as mention pre match Saints have a woeful away record. Looking more likely that we'll be the only one of the 'experienced' sides in the playoffs.
|
|
Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:42 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 478
|
Someone on the VT has said Matty Smith has had to go to the hospital with a badly torn eyelid. Ouch! Hope he'll be ok, don't like to see guys suffer bad injuries especially something like that that could have an serious impact on his vision.
|
|
Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:47 pm
|
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8607
Location: Leeds
|
It doesn't look good for Sutcliffe, Hall, or Handley. We could really be down to the bare bones next week.
|
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.
At least he'd lose his virginity.
|
Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:49 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 250
|
Richie myler at 6 with Lilly at 7. I think it could work!
Very impressed with Lilly's involvement in the second half. Especially kicking game.
Just to add to everyone else's comments, also very impressed by walker. I thought he looked a lot more comfortable in attack than Golding.
|
|
Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:51 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15035
|
FGB wrote:
The priority now must be to get Walker signed on a long deal, Warrington are apparently circling. Best prospect I've seen come through in many years.
There isn't only Warrington.
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
|
Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:51 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 478
|
Charlie Sheen wrote:
It doesn't look good for Sutcliffe, Hall, or Handley. We could really be down to the bare bones next week.
Think Moon will have to return to centre now unfortunately. If Golding is fit next week could we stick him on the wing if none of those three you mention make it.
|
|
Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:54 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5329
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
suffolk rhinos wrote:
Mullally had a decent game up front
Every time I've watched you men he's had a great game. A real handful is he out of contract
. .. would make an ideal replacement for Sims
|
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
|
Thu Jun 29, 2017 10:06 pm
|
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 391
|
Gotcha wrote:
There isn't only Warrington.
Care to Elaborate? ie name the other clubs?
|
|
Thu Jun 29, 2017 10:08 pm
|
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8607
Location: Leeds
|
|
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.
At least he'd lose his virginity.
|
Thu Jun 29, 2017 10:14 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15035
|
FGB wrote:
Care to Elaborate? ie name the other clubs?
I have to several people. It wouldn't be fair publically on here, not to Jack. He can't agree anything with another club until end of August anyway, so Leeds have time to right a wrong, but he has four offers, and I think another one earlier this week.
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: andy_moores, Backwoodsman, Biff Tannen, Bullsmad, ducknumber1, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, fanstanningley, FGB, FlexWheeler, FoxyRhino, Frosties., getdownmonkeyman, Gotcha, Him, Joshheff90, leedsnsouths, LukeLeedsRhinos, malcadele, marathonman, Maverick Rhino, rhinos21, rhinos69, rodhutch, rollin thunder, Run leroy , run !, Sir Kevin Sinfield, son of headingley, southyorksdave, STEVENM1000, StoneColdJaneAusten, suffolk rhinos, The Eagle, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT, WF Rhino and 442 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|