Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:36 pm
Lilley really grew into the game and showed what he could do when he got his hands more on the ball 2nd half. Walker dealt with everything nicely but surprised Saints didn't get any of their big forwards to smash into him.

Important to win that to keep Saints away in the league table. Guaranteed to be above both them and Wigan now by the split and they're looking like being a few points off the top 4 by the split with more away games than home and as mention pre match Saints have a woeful away record. Looking more likely that we'll be the only one of the 'experienced' sides in the playoffs.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:42 pm
Someone on the VT has said Matty Smith has had to go to the hospital with a badly torn eyelid. Ouch! Hope he'll be ok, don't like to see guys suffer bad injuries especially something like that that could have an serious impact on his vision.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:47 pm
It doesn't look good for Sutcliffe, Hall, or Handley. We could really be down to the bare bones next week.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:49 pm
Richie myler at 6 with Lilly at 7. I think it could work!

Very impressed with Lilly's involvement in the second half. Especially kicking game.

Just to add to everyone else's comments, also very impressed by walker. I thought he looked a lot more comfortable in attack than Golding.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:51 pm
FGB wrote:
The priority now must be to get Walker signed on a long deal, Warrington are apparently circling. Best prospect I've seen come through in many years.


There isn't only Warrington.
Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:51 pm
Charlie Sheen wrote:
It doesn't look good for Sutcliffe, Hall, or Handley. We could really be down to the bare bones next week.


Think Moon will have to return to centre now unfortunately. If Golding is fit next week could we stick him on the wing if none of those three you mention make it.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:54 pm
suffolk rhinos wrote:
Mullally had a decent game up front



Every time I've watched you men he's had a great game. A real handful is he out of contract :PRAY: . .. would make an ideal replacement for Sims
Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 10:06 pm
Gotcha wrote:
There isn't only Warrington.


Care to Elaborate? ie name the other clubs?

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 10:08 pm
Cas
Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 10:14 pm
FGB wrote:
Care to Elaborate? ie name the other clubs?


I have to several people. It wouldn't be fair publically on here, not to Jack. He can't agree anything with another club until end of August anyway, so Leeds have time to right a wrong, but he has four offers, and I think another one earlier this week.
