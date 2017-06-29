Lilley really grew into the game and showed what he could do when he got his hands more on the ball 2nd half. Walker dealt with everything nicely but surprised Saints didn't get any of their big forwards to smash into him.



Important to win that to keep Saints away in the league table. Guaranteed to be above both them and Wigan now by the split and they're looking like being a few points off the top 4 by the split with more away games than home and as mention pre match Saints have a woeful away record. Looking more likely that we'll be the only one of the 'experienced' sides in the playoffs.