WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 10:17 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5289
Location: Hill Valley
chapylad wrote:
Saying that Printer nor could we beat a Cas team that was shot due to the heat only 5 days before in a cup game when we had a relatively easy game and 2 days more rest time.


That's a very fair point. That said, if we control the ball like we did last friday against any SL team let alone Cas i would expect us to lose. Halve the silly, often unforced errors we made last week and that alone should give us every chance of a result tonight.

looks like it will be similar conditions too.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 10:53 am
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4510
Location: Living the Dream
Gotcha wrote:
You would think from respective results that Leeds should win. But I have said all along Leeds are where they are because of others failings rather than their own quality. Also said Saints would finish above us. I did always expect Saints to beat us anyway, and we will hit the slump that shows a truer reflection of where we are. Hopefully not, but if does happen the test is how quicly it can be fixed.


You have to agree the chances on a Saints win have gone up considerably if we have lost Mags, JJB, Golding, Ferris and Burrow and with others carrying injuries.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:01 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15029
Juan Cornetto wrote:
You have to agree the chances on a Saints win have gone up considerably if we have lost Mags, JJB, Golding, Ferris and Burrow and with others carrying injuries.


And how would that compare to Saints first few months of the campaign for injuries? considering they are written off because of it. Injuries are there for all teams at certain times. Like I said, Leeds are where they are because of the failings of others, and have had the luck with injuries others haven't so far.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:30 am
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 474
chapylad wrote:
Saying that Printer nor could we beat a Cas team that was shot due to the heat only 5 days before in a cup game when we had a relatively easy game and 2 days more rest time.


True but that highlights that Saints can't really be thought of as anything really better than us if they couldn't win with an extra week and more key players missing for Cas.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 1:46 pm
Mark Laurie Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 717
PrinterThe wrote:
Walker really felt the impact of some tackles by Fev, the big Saints forwards could really hurt him.


I agree. Good luck to him he has talent but I'm not comfortable with it at this early stage in his career. should not need to happen at a club like Leeds

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:33 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7730
Walker
Briscoe Watkins Sutcliffe Hall
Moon McGuire
Galloway Parcell Singleton
Ablett Ward
Cuthbertson

Ormondroyd Garbutt Mullally Handley

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:37 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 474
Interesting to see Watkins listed as captain, would've thought it'd go to one of the 2nd rowers.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:40 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20076
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
Frosties. wrote:
Walker
Briscoe Watkins Sutcliffe Hall
Moon McGuire
Galloway Parcell Singleton
Ablett Ward
Cuthbertson

Ormondroyd Garbutt Mullally Handley


McGuire??

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:46 pm
Jonesy's a Legend User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 3:29 pm
Posts: 1721
Location: in the stanningley club house
Image
Brian McDermott paraphrased Peter Fox.
"He'd say if we had 13 Bernard Dwyers we wouldn't lose many RL games. It's the same for us with JJB"

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:49 pm
Jonesy's a Legend User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 3:29 pm
Posts: 1721
Location: in the stanningley club house
both match day squads
Image
Brian McDermott paraphrased Peter Fox.
"He'd say if we had 13 Bernard Dwyers we wouldn't lose many RL games. It's the same for us with JJB"
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Fieldheadrhino, FoxyRhino, Frosties., Jonesy's a Legend, Joshheff90, LukeLeedsRhinos, PrinterThe, rhinos_bish, rodhutch, Seth, taxi4stevesmith, The Magic Rat, WF Rhino and 243 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,593,7621,95676,0644,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
13
- 12CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM