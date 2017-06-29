WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 10:17 am
chapylad wrote:
Saying that Printer nor could we beat a Cas team that was shot due to the heat only 5 days before in a cup game when we had a relatively easy game and 2 days more rest time.


That's a very fair point. That said, if we control the ball like we did last friday against any SL team let alone Cas i would expect us to lose. Halve the silly, often unforced errors we made last week and that alone should give us every chance of a result tonight.

looks like it will be similar conditions too.
