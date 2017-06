Biff Tannen wrote: Still think you rate Saints far above what they actually are, which is a pretty dull and one dimensional side compared to what they were. They have one away victory since september last year and that was in Catalans. Saints also missing their best back in percival this week. We really should still fancy chances here, even with a few out, playing at home against an bang average team imo.

Actually, I think it is more a case of Leeds not in a true position, rather than rating Saints better than they are. I think they are a better side than us, and that's about as good as it gets for Saints. If I was one of their fans I wouldn't get giddy over that. Hopefully though Leeds will get their own act in order, and put on a display that can make that Saints away form you mentioned continue.