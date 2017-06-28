WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 9:35 pm
Towns88
captain watkins.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:39 pm
FGB
Let's see Walker start at 1 and see what he can do. We need Sutcliffe at centre.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 4:57 am
Bang
Would love to see Walker start.
Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 6:07 am
Walker really felt the impact of some tackles by Fev, the big Saints forwards could really hurt him.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 6:51 am
tad rhino
but he did ok v shudds. give him a go. got to start sometime.

I tipped leeds but I'm fancying saints more and more. hope I'm wrong

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:16 am
Gotcha
tad rhino wrote:
but he did ok v shudds. give him a go. got to start sometime.

I tipped leeds but I'm fancying saints more and more. hope I'm wrong



You would think from respective results that Leeds should win. But I have said all along Leeds are where they are because of others failings rather than their own quality. Also said Saints would finish above us. I did always expect Saints to beat us anyway, and we will hit the slump that shows a truer reflection of where we are. Hopefully not, but if does happen the test is how quicly it can be fixed.
Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 8:47 am
Biff Tannen
Gotcha wrote:
You would think from respective results that Leeds should win. But I have said all along Leeds are where they are because of others failings rather than their own quality. Also said Saints would finish above us. I did always expect Saints to beat us anyway, and we will hit the slump that shows a truer reflection of where we are. Hopefully not, but if does happen the test is how quicly it can be fixed.


Still think you rate Saints far above what they actually are, which is a pretty dull and one dimensional side compared to what they were. They have one away victory since september last year and that was in Catalans. Saints also missing their best back in percival this week. We really should still fancy chances here, even with a few out, playing at home against an bang average team imo.
