but he did ok v shudds. give him a go. got to start sometime.
I tipped leeds but I'm fancying saints more and more. hope I'm wrong
You would think from respective results that Leeds should win. But I have said all along Leeds are where they are because of others failings rather than their own quality. Also said Saints would finish above us. I did always expect Saints to beat us anyway, and we will hit the slump that shows a truer reflection of where we are. Hopefully not, but if does happen the test is how quicly it can be fixed.
Gotcha wrote:
Still think you rate Saints far above what they actually are, which is a pretty dull and one dimensional side compared to what they were. They have one away victory since september last year and that was in Catalans. Saints also missing their best back in percival this week. We really should still fancy chances here, even with a few out, playing at home against an bang average team imo.
