tad rhino wrote: but he did ok v shudds. give him a go. got to start sometime.



I tipped leeds but I'm fancying saints more and more. hope I'm wrong

You would think from respective results that Leeds should win. But I have said all along Leeds are where they are because of others failings rather than their own quality. Also said Saints would finish above us. I did always expect Saints to beat us anyway, and we will hit the slump that shows a truer reflection of where we are. Hopefully not, but if does happen the test is how quicly it can be fixed.