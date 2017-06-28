WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:51 am
chapylad
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3169
Location: location, location
Walker
Briscoe Watkins Sutcliffe Hall
Moon Lilley
Galloway Parcell Singleton
Ward Ferres
Cuthbertson

Ablett Garbutt Mullally Baldwinson/Oledeski

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:54 am
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5287
Location: Hill Valley
If Lilley plays, this will be as good a chance as any to showcase he has as future at the club.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:00 pm
DrPepper

Joined: Mon Jul 21, 2014 12:15 pm
Posts: 20
chapylad wrote:
Walker
Briscoe Watkins Sutcliffe Hall
Moon Lilley
Galloway Parcell Singleton
Ward Ferres
Cuthbertson

Ablett Garbutt Mullally Baldwinson/Oledeski


No Ferres unfortunately. Or fortunately, i'm not sure.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:36 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7862
Location: SWMC Coach
Biff Tannen wrote:
If Lilley plays, this will be as good a chance as any to showcase he has as future at the club.



No pressure then.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:37 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7862
Location: SWMC Coach
DrPepper wrote:
No Ferres unfortunately. Or fortunately, i'm not sure.

:PRAY:
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 3:39 pm
Mark Laurie
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 715
Feels like this season is at a tipping point to me and could go south in the next month.

Think this is a big game to keep the chasers away. Both Salford and Leeds have plenty still to do to make the 4 in my book. Hope confidence not badly damaged in cas game. Saints should be on a high after freak win.

2 most experienced leaders being banned is not good. Both seem to be flailing against their own waning powers. Agree with others that out of the 3 burrow looks to have more in the tank but if he is retiring, it is a good move whilst he still has something left. Hope in particular that McGuire retires this year. He has been a great player.

See ferres in for an op, not sure if this is longstanding injury but if so seems strange it has dragged on this long with him struggling to run properly. He could barely move when subbed at Widnes away. Cuthbo and parcell are also suffering from that game imo.

Think Myler will do us good. We need more signings. Hope to god it is dry, the thought of a wet ball and child reffing is giving me hives. Would love to see lilley have a big game but not an easy task being dropped into scrum half from spell at Bradford.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 4:39 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 874
Golding
Briscoe Watkins Sutcliffe Hall
Moon Lilley
Galloway Parcell Garbutt
Ward Ablett
Cuthbertson

Singleton Mullally Baldwinson Walker

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 6:38 pm
Joshheff90
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 248
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Golding
Briscoe Watkins Sutcliffe Hall
Moon Lilley
Galloway Parcell Garbutt
Ward Ablett
Cuthbertson

Singleton Mullally Baldwinson Walker


Golding has been ruled out.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 6:57 pm
Norton123

Joined: Wed May 10, 2017 9:21 pm
Posts: 5
Playing unfit players like Ferres is one of McDs worst issues, a fit young/junior player and full use of the bench should always be a better option.
When was the last time ferret was fit ? 2015?
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM