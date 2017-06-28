Feels like this season is at a tipping point to me and could go south in the next month.



Think this is a big game to keep the chasers away. Both Salford and Leeds have plenty still to do to make the 4 in my book. Hope confidence not badly damaged in cas game. Saints should be on a high after freak win.



2 most experienced leaders being banned is not good. Both seem to be flailing against their own waning powers. Agree with others that out of the 3 burrow looks to have more in the tank but if he is retiring, it is a good move whilst he still has something left. Hope in particular that McGuire retires this year. He has been a great player.



See ferres in for an op, not sure if this is longstanding injury but if so seems strange it has dragged on this long with him struggling to run properly. He could barely move when subbed at Widnes away. Cuthbo and parcell are also suffering from that game imo.



Think Myler will do us good. We need more signings. Hope to god it is dry, the thought of a wet ball and child reffing is giving me hives. Would love to see lilley have a big game but not an easy task being dropped into scrum half from spell at Bradford.