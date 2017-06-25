WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 12:03 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5255
Location: Hill Valley
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Expect Mags to get a ban & deservedly so.


Probably will. Hopefully if we get Golding and Keinhorst back that will allow Sutcliffe to move alongside Moon in the halves, i don't see too many other options and Saints is no time for experiments.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], cheekydiddles, Fieldheadrhino, Google Adsense [Bot], HRS Rhino, Jimbo_Returns, Jrrhino, Juan Cornetto, lionarmour87, McGuireofrEngland, RHINO-MARK, rhinos21, Richie, tad rhino, themightynortherner, WF Rhino, Wigg'n and 194 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,591,5561,74476,0594,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
56
- 12HUNSLET
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
32
- 28NEWCASTLE
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
18
- 35MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
YORK  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM