RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 1:59 pm
Right. Hopefully the players are still getting a rocket for yesterdays dire control of the ball and are in over the weekend for extra catching drills and we can move on and forget this come Monday!

Big game friday. I would have taken 2 points from 4 out of these two games so tough game but one we need to win against a Saints team trying to get a roll on.

Any news on bans, injuries or returnees?
Re: Leeds v St Helens

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 6:22 pm
Could see us winning a tight game. Think (hope) we're just about good enough to beat saints if not a great deal more.
Re: Leeds v St Helens

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:01 am
This is now a must win game.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:36 am
Biff Tannen wrote:
Right. Hopefully the players are still getting a rocket for yesterdays dire control of the ball and are in over the weekend for extra catching drills and we can move on and forget this come Monday!

Big game friday. I would have taken 2 points from 4 out of these two games so tough game but one we need to win against a Saints team trying to get a roll on.

Any news on bans, injuries or returnees?


Let's hope the team turn up on THURSDAY and try to break the line rather than jogging into the Saints defensive line and surrendering in the tackle. Our forwards were weak last Friday.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:58 am
Walker
Briscoe Watkins Sutcliffe Hall
Moon McGuire
Galloway Parcell Mullally
Ward Ablett
Cuthbertson

Garbutt Ferres Singleton JJB

I assume Burrow and Delaney will still be injured. I would like Oledzki, Baldwinson and Ormonroyd to get some gametime although it is unlikely. How long until Jimmy returns? Wish we had some back up wingers.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:03 am
A win v Saints would put us 7 points from 6th with only 20 to play for and pretty much guarantee us a top 5 place only needing to be better than one of Salford, Hull, and Wakefield for a playoff place. Lose and its 3 points and Saints are definitely in to the play-off hunt.

Our next 4 games are 6th, 2nd, 3rd, and 8th. We need to aim for a minimum of 2 wins, 3 i think realistically books us a place in the top 4.
Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:07 am
rugbyleague88 wrote:
I assume Burrow and Delaney will still be injured.


McD seemed to indicate that Burrow was really close to being available last week, so he may be available unless he's had a set back. We definitely need someone from the bench who can inject some pace from dummy half, which Cuthbo couldn't do last week.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:29 am
Expect Mags to get a ban & deservedly so.
Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:35 am
Golding and Burrow were both close so could be back for this game. Haven't heard anything for a while on Keinhorst but last time I did he was targeting the beginning of July, so maybe an outside chance he could get back for this one if he's made good progress.

Re: RD 20 | Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 12:00 pm
ant1 wrote:
Let's hope the team turn up on THURSDAY and try to break the line rather than jogging into the Saints defensive line and surrendering in the tackle. Our forwards were weak last Friday.


Yeah THURSDAY is correct apologies for the oversight :)
