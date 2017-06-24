WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Today's game v Catalan.

Today's game v Catalan.

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:01 pm
Attendance 9798 was that including all the free tickets in the west stand.

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:18 pm
Gidley has zero organisational skills. That's part of the reason we look so ordinary. Decent player just not a half back.

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 2:00 am
the flying biscuit wrote:
Savelio did nothing of note until the last minute. He broke no tackles made no last ditch tackles and looked ordinary all game. If scoring a last minute try makes you a world beater then fair enoug he is one.

He's better than Hughes though. ....

You wasn't at the game then or your head was up someone's backside.

AS was a fairly late change. He was a handful with the ball but what you obviously didn't see was his quick play the ball that opened Cats up to get the penultimate try on top of his killer try just after.
Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 2:02 am
karetaker wrote:
Attendance 9798 was that including all the free tickets in the west stand.

Think you got the first 9 and 7 the wrong way around.
