the flying biscuit wrote: Savelio did nothing of note until the last minute. He broke no tackles made no last ditch tackles and looked ordinary all game. If scoring a last minute try makes you a world beater then fair enoug he is one.



He's better than Hughes though. ....

You wasn't at the game then or your head was up someone's backside.AS was a fairly late change. He was a handful with the ball but what you obviously didn't see was his quick play the ball that opened Cats up to get the penultimate try on top of his killer try just after.