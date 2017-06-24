WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Today's game v Catalan.

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 4:04 pm
Savelio with his quick play of ball set up the win and the Savelio scores the match sealing try.

The down side was his agent was at Wire today seemingly to sort out the move away from Warrington.
Saints offered a 3 year deal.
Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 4:37 pm
The game was dire for most of the time but our young lads should be proud of standing up to a big bruising side like Catalans. Any news on Hill's injury ?

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 4:44 pm
It will be criminal if we let him go there's so many others in the team that should go way before him sometimes I just don't get this club
Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:07 pm
Savelio has to start next week. He's strong and runs good lines, really awkward to defend. Put Philbin back in at a bench prop and Hughes can have a week off

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:27 pm
Couldn't get to the match today but is there any video of Dagger's run to set up the last try? The commentators on BBC radio were waxing lyrical about it.

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:43 pm
Savelio will be sold and jack hughes has been an ever present all season....it's lunacy!!
Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:43 pm
Savelio did nothing of note until the last minute. He broke no tackles made no last ditch tackles and looked ordinary all game. If scoring a last minute try makes you a world beater then fair enoug he is one.

He's better than Hughes though. ....
Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:49 pm
Bit harsh there, he done a lot better than most of them.

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:51 pm
No, but match highlights here..... http://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/rugby-league/10926177/warrington-24-16-catalans
Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:53 pm
I thought the (Wire) game was run by Gidley, without his organisational skills and kicking we would have been dreadful. Since Gidley took all the goal kicks and Dagger the kick offs I can only assume that Patton is still carrying a leg injury.

I thought Atkins was excellent again today and Clark off the bench worked well as he made some good runs through a tiring Catalan defence. From the younger kids, Julien was very good making good yards with the ball and a lot of tackles. He backed up Atkins nicely for his try as well. Philbin worked hard, Dagger seems to be settling in nicely and Brad Dwyer showed lots of energy and enthusiasm, particularly tackling. Savelio was elusive in attack, but he never quite makes full use of half breaks by e.g. getting the ball away. I am not totally convinced by him despite a good try at the end. And there were some pretty uninspiring performances from Hughes and Cooper. Penny got negligible service, but his running the ball back was 'not great'. He didn't seem really interested, plus he seemed to head straight towards the largest forwards he could find on the pitch. I am guessing he will be leaving at the end of the year.

Anyway, looks as though we are in the bottom four now with only the actual position to be decided. If we can get Peta Hiku up and running perhaps we can finish 9th.
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM