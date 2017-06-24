|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8124
|
Savelio with his quick play of ball set up the win and the Savelio scores the match sealing try.
The down side was his agent was at Wire today seemingly to sort out the move away from Warrington.
Saints offered a 3 year deal.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 4:37 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
3135Location:
newton-le-willows
|
The game was dire for most of the time but our young lads should be proud of standing up to a big bruising side like Catalans. Any news on Hill's injury ?
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 4:44 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 3:57 pm
Posts: 394
Location: In The East Stand With Me Lad
|
[quote="rubber duckie"]Savelio with his quick play of ball set up the win and the Savelio scores the match sealing try.
The down side was his agent was at Wire today seemingly to sort out the move away from Warrington.
Saints offered a 3 year deal.[/quote
It will be criminal if we let him go there's so many others in the team that should go way before him sometimes I just don't get this club
|
The Wire - It's Time To Believe
When things go wrong, as they sometimes will.
When the road you're trudging seems all up hill,
When the funds are low, and the debts are high,
And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,
When care is pressing you down a bit,
Rest if you must, but don't you quit.
Life is queer with the twists and turns,
AS everyone of us sometimes learns,
And many a failure turns about,
When he might have won had he stuck it out:
Don't give up through the pace seems slow.
You may succeed with another blow.
Success is failure turned inside out,
The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,
And you never can tell how close you are,
It may be near when it seems so far;
So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit,
It's when things seem worse,
that you must not quit.
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:07 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 9:01 am
Posts: 827
|
Savelio has to start next week. He's strong and runs good lines, really awkward to defend. Put Philbin back in at a bench prop and Hughes can have a week off
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:27 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 251
Location: Dubai
|
Couldn't get to the match today but is there any video of Dagger's run to set up the last try? The commentators on BBC radio were waxing lyrical about it.
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:43 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 703
Location: Warrington
|
Savelio will be sold and jack hughes has been an ever present all season....it's lunacy!!
|
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:43 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5319
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
Savelio did nothing of note until the last minute. He broke no tackles made no last ditch tackles and looked ordinary all game. If scoring a last minute try makes you a world beater then fair enoug he is one.
He's better than Hughes though. ....
|
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:49 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3144
Location: warrington
|
the flying biscuit wrote:
Savelio did nothing of note until the last minute. He broke no tackles made no last ditch tackles and looked ordinary all game. If scoring a last minute try makes you a world beater then fair enoug he is one.
He's better than Hughes though. ....
Bit harsh there, he done a lot better than most of them.
|
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:51 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5960
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
|
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
|
Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:53 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3520
Location: Back in Blighty.
|
I thought the (Wire) game was run by Gidley, without his organisational skills and kicking we would have been dreadful. Since Gidley took all the goal kicks and Dagger the kick offs I can only assume that Patton is still carrying a leg injury.
I thought Atkins was excellent again today and Clark off the bench worked well as he made some good runs through a tiring Catalan defence. From the younger kids, Julien was very good making good yards with the ball and a lot of tackles. He backed up Atkins nicely for his try as well. Philbin worked hard, Dagger seems to be settling in nicely and Brad Dwyer showed lots of energy and enthusiasm, particularly tackling. Savelio was elusive in attack, but he never quite makes full use of half breaks by e.g. getting the ball away. I am not totally convinced by him despite a good try at the end. And there were some pretty uninspiring performances from Hughes and Cooper. Penny got negligible service, but his running the ball back was 'not great'. He didn't seem really interested, plus he seemed to head straight towards the largest forwards he could find on the pitch. I am guessing he will be leaving at the end of the year.
Anyway, looks as though we are in the bottom four now with only the actual position to be decided. If we can get Peta Hiku up and running perhaps we can finish 9th.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Asgardian13, Barbed Wire, Bigted, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, easyWire, gary numan, grifter, Hashman, Hessle Roader, karetaker, leslie boyd, matthew, NtW, paulwalker71, POSTL, ratticusfinch, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RoyalWire, Run leroy , run !, ScottyWire, TF and the wire, the flying biscuit, The Riddler, Watford Wire, Winslade's Offload, Wire Weaver, wolfie wales, worthing wire, Wrath and 372 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|