thefaxfanman wrote:



We need you now more than ever hudd-shay Where's your away ale trail guide for Toulouse???We need you now more than ever hudd-shay

I sure the lads fully realize the importance of todays game and won't be left wondering regardless of the outcome.

Give it a real go lads that's all we can ask.



Massive game for the lads today the biggest game in years in my view give it all they have got and I am confident. Hudd-Shay

I'm quite confident for today's game, we look to have a strong team out despite the absentees. One worry would be RM's comments, he seems to be using the old ploy of giving reasons why we might not win. Be more positive mate. He also states that if we didn't make the top four the season would still be a success. Well if you take that view you probably would fail to reach the top four. The odds are against us but despite the dreadful result at Swinton we're still in there with a shout. Come on The Fax. Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.

He probably knows his job is on the line if we miss the 8's so makes sense for him to try and prepare people for the worst as it will certainly look like a missed opportunity if we miss out.



TO have three players with three still injured. I can't see how anyone can say the Fax side is weakened, it looks pretty good to me.

Temperatures have cooled considerably by 10° since yesterday so I can't see the weather playing a big part in it. TO have three players with three still injured. I can't see how anyone can say the Fax side is weakened, it looks pretty good to me.Temperatures have cooled considerably by 10° since yesterday so I can't see the weather playing a big part in it. faxcar Free-scoring winger



Get in, well done boys, sounded like we had enough chances to win 3 games and well done the twitter feed lads for the minute by minute coverage.



Still all to play for and in our hands again.



Another massive tough game next week with our perennial nemesis Fev. Wise Man

Credit Fax that's some win now let's do the job UTF! //www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=594576170 Fax4Life

That is a fantastic win and gives us a real chance of the top 4 now, well done lads. HXSparky

We had two 1st teamers out for this one. James Saltonstall and Jacob Fairbank. Other than that a full squad. I understood that TO were in a similar state, with 2 or 3 (genuine) first team players out?

