Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 6:17 pm
thefaxfanman wrote:
Where's your away ale trail guide for Toulouse???

We need you now more than ever hudd-shay :BOW:

See Pete's Perfect Pubs. :DRUNK: :thumb:
Re: Toulouse away

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 8:45 am
I sure the lads fully realize the importance of todays game and won't be left wondering regardless of the outcome.
Give it a real go lads that's all we can ask.

Come on the Fax.

Re: Toulouse away

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:44 am
Massive game for the lads today the biggest game in years in my view give it all they have got and I am confident.

Re: Toulouse away

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:53 am
I'm quite confident for today's game, we look to have a strong team out despite the absentees. One worry would be RM's comments, he seems to be using the old ploy of giving reasons why we might not win. Be more positive mate. He also states that if we didn't make the top four the season would still be a success. Well if you take that view you probably would fail to reach the top four. The odds are against us but despite the dreadful result at Swinton we're still in there with a shout. Come on The Fax. :thumb:
Re: Toulouse away

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 11:02 am
Hudd-Shay wrote:
I'm quite confident for today's game, we look to have a strong team out despite the absentees. One worry would be RM's comments, he seems to be using the old ploy of giving reasons why we might not win. Be more positive mate. He also states that if we didn't make the top four the season would still be a success. Well if you take that view you probably would fail to reach the top four. The odds are against us but despite the dreadful result at Swinton we're still in there with a shout. Come on The Fax. :thumb:


He probably knows his job is on the line if we miss the 8's so makes sense for him to try and prepare people for the worst as it will certainly look like a missed opportunity if we miss out.

Im just hoping we can pull one out of the bag tonight as I struggle to remember the last really important game that we won. The only good thing is that our poor form over the last 3 weeks is matched by Toulouse although rumours suggest they have some players back from injury for this one so its going to be very tough.

