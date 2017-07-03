WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse away

Re: Toulouse away

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 5:52 pm
griff1998
Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4724
I wasn't able to get to the Sheffield game so I "watched" it on one of the live betting websites which gave pretty instant updates.

They also had the teams listed with little national flags next to their names. Garry Lo and Mark Mexico had red, yellow and green flags - foxed me, so I looked it up. It's Guinea, Africa. Not PNG. :lol:

Everybody else, including Matty Fozard, Will Hope, James Kelly and - yes - Menzie Yere, listed as English. :roll:
Re: Toulouse away

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 10:39 am
Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 345
Toulouse likely to be missing both half backs, the star winger and the 2 hookers

Any news on us getting some body's back eg tangata as this could possibly settle 4th

Re: Toulouse away

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:03 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2448
hooligan27 wrote:
Toulouse likely to be missing both half backs, the star winger and the 2 hookers

Any news on us getting some body's back eg tangata as this could possibly settle 4th


Not according to RM in the press but it could be a cunning plan.

Re: Toulouse away

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:26 pm
Hudd-Shay
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2346
Location: Shuddersfield
Where is Tangata?
Re: Toulouse away

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:32 pm
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2370
faxcar wrote:
Not according to RM in the press but it could be a cunning plan.
Likening RM'S thinking to Baldricks....:)

Re: Toulouse away

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:35 pm
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2370
Hudd-Shay wrote:
Where is Tangata?
Out injured apparently but with little/no news from club makes me think cynically.

Re: Toulouse away

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 6:38 pm
thefaxfanman
Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1165
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
Hudd-Shay wrote:
Where is Tangata?


Where's your away ale trail guide for Toulouse???

We need you now more than ever hudd-shay :BOW:
Re: Toulouse away

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:01 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2448
mr t hall wrote:
Likening RM'S thinking to Baldricks....:)

:lol: :lol:

Re: Toulouse away

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:49 pm
dazednconfused
Joined: Sun Mar 16, 2008 7:59 am
Posts: 1179
Location: Out on the wiley, windy moors of 'Fax
Hudd-Shay wrote:
Where is Tangata?

Was doing light training runs after the full time whistle on Sunday.
Re: Toulouse away

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 6:26 am
Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3786
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
mr t hall wrote:
Out injured apparently but with little/no news from club makes me think cynically.

Signing for Fev :lol:
