I wasn't able to get to the Sheffield game so I "watched" it on one of the live betting websites which gave pretty instant updates.They also had the teams listed with little national flags next to their names. Garry Lo and Mark Mexico had red, yellow and green flags - foxed me, so I looked it up. It's Guinea, Africa. Not PNG.Everybody else, including Matty Fozard, Will Hope, James Kelly and - yes - Menzie Yere, listed as English.