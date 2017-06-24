WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next 4 games

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:53 am
GiantJake1988
Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 427
Hull (8 points behind)

Cas (A)
Saints (A)
Leeds (A)
Giants (H)

Leeds (7 points behind)

Saints (H)
Salford (A)
Hull (H)
Wigan (A)

Salford (7 points behind)

Giants (H)
Leeds (H)
Cas (A)
Leigh (A)

Wakefield (5 Points behind)

Warrington (H)
Cas (H)
Widnes (A)
St Helens (H)

St Helens (1 point behind)

Leeds (A)
Hull (H)
Catalans (H)
Wakefield (A)

Us

Salford (A)
Widnes (H)
Leigh (H)
Hull (A)


See both our home games off, we are safe for top 8 I feel.

If we can pick up 6 points from our remaining 8 we could only be 4 points from the top 4 when the regular season finishes - which gives us something to aim for in the split.

Re: Next 4 games

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 2:32 pm
jools
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7622
Wigan on same points.
widnes (h)
Catalan (a)
Wire (h)
Leeds (h)

Think they will win three of those.

Wire 5 points behind
Catalan (h)
Wakey (a)
Leigh (h)
Wigan (a)
Widnes (h)

Think they will win three putting them on 18 points -one point above where we currently stand.

Catalan currently 4 points behind but we have a far superior points difference.
Wire (h)
Leigh (h)
Wigan (h)
Saints (a)
Cas (h)

Think cats will win 2/3 putting them on 19.
I reckon if we win our two of our four remaining games we will be fine. The 2 home games should be the ones we are well capable of winning.
Re: Next 4 games

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:35 am
Jo Jumbuck
Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 1134
I think we can win all our games. Both Salford and Hull will be starting to think about Wembley, I know it's a month away before they play their semi's but it will be getting into their minds. In any case i don't believe we need any advantages , we are getting well into gear now and for once it is at the right time of the season.
It would be handy to be able to pick from a fully fit squad but the lads who have been stepping in have been doing the business. I have never been one for blaming performances on injuries ( although i know it does impact on the side when you have a different team every week )
I have always thought it was getting the players who are on the field to be at their best " whoever they are " that matters and that seems to be happening now. I don't pretend to know what has brought about this change, " it has been dramatic, and seemed to start after the sad passing of Mr Davy's good lady ".
I have also always thought that a big percentage of good coaching is motivating the players and getting the best from them, so for me RS seems to be getting that right now and credit to him for it.
The big thing for us now is to not start regarding Widnes and Leigh as already won . " we just need to turn up ". Those are the games we are likely to get turned over. We have shown in the last few weeks we are in fact a match for any of the other sides now, we just need to keep going the way we are. I wont be surprised if we win all 4 games.

Re: Next 4 games

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 1:14 pm
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12888
Location: Huddersfield
we cant afford to lose more players to injury now... get one or two bodies back and we will win more than we lose

obviously the two games against widnes and leigh are 4 pointers! still confident we will be in the top 8, which at the start of the season i think we all agreed was good progress
Re: Next 4 games

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 1:23 pm
Raaaaymond
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 4:00 pm
Posts: 866
Location: Pretanic Islands
Anywhere above the bottom is progress after last season and top 8 looked impossible after the Swinton loss. Can't believe how they have turned it round but long may it continue. Just wish we could get a break from a long run of injuries.
