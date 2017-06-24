I think we can win all our games. Both Salford and Hull will be starting to think about Wembley, I know it's a month away before they play their semi's but it will be getting into their minds. In any case i don't believe we need any advantages , we are getting well into gear now and for once it is at the right time of the season.

It would be handy to be able to pick from a fully fit squad but the lads who have been stepping in have been doing the business. I have never been one for blaming performances on injuries ( although i know it does impact on the side when you have a different team every week )

I have always thought it was getting the players who are on the field to be at their best " whoever they are " that matters and that seems to be happening now. I don't pretend to know what has brought about this change, " it has been dramatic, and seemed to start after the sad passing of Mr Davy's good lady ".

I have also always thought that a big percentage of good coaching is motivating the players and getting the best from them, so for me RS seems to be getting that right now and credit to him for it.

The big thing for us now is to not start regarding Widnes and Leigh as already won . " we just need to turn up ". Those are the games we are likely to get turned over. We have shown in the last few weeks we are in fact a match for any of the other sides now, we just need to keep going the way we are. I wont be surprised if we win all 4 games.