Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:53 am
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 424
Hull (8 points behind)

Cas (A)
Saints (A)
Leeds (A)
Giants (H)

Leeds (7 points behind)

Saints (H)
Salford (A)
Hull (H)
Wigan (A)

Salford (7 points behind)

Giants (H)
Leeds (H)
Cas (A)
Leigh (A)

Wakefield (5 Points behind)

Warrington (H)
Cas (H)
Widnes (A)
St Helens (H)

St Helens (1 point behind)

Leeds (A)
Hull (H)
Catalans (H)
Wakefield (A)

Us

Salford (A)
Widnes (H)
Leigh (H)
Hull (A)

Realistically if we can pick up 6 points from our remaining 8 we could only be 2 - 4 points from the top 4 when the regular season finishes - which gives us something to aim for in the top 8.

See both our home games off and we are safe for top 8 I feel.

