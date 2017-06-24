Hull (8 points behind)



Cas (A)

Saints (A)

Leeds (A)

Giants (H)



Leeds (7 points behind)



Saints (H)

Salford (A)

Hull (H)

Wigan (A)



Salford (7 points behind)



Giants (H)

Leeds (H)

Cas (A)

Leigh (A)



Wakefield (5 Points behind)



Warrington (H)

Cas (H)

Widnes (A)

St Helens (H)



St Helens (1 point behind)



Leeds (A)

Hull (H)

Catalans (H)

Wakefield (A)



Us



Salford (A)

Widnes (H)

Leigh (H)

Hull (A)



Realistically if we can pick up 6 points from our remaining 8 we could only be 2 - 4 points from the top 4 when the regular season finishes - which gives us something to aim for in the top 8.



See both our home games off and we are safe for top 8 I feel.