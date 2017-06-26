rubber duckie

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm

Posts: 8145



I've said it from the start.

All that is needed is a 4 vs 5 jeopardy game after round 30



That will keep the super 8s alive. once a wire always a wire Jimathay

Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm

Posts: 60

Location: Sale via Warrington

There is no solution.



There are two major problems with the structure of Super League, neither of which will ever get fixed.



One is having to have a split competition. One segment will always harm the other.



Only need to finish top 8 to be in with a fair shot of the title (inc. winning it from 5th)? The regular season is devalued. Current system of carrying points over? The mini league is littered with pointless dead rubbers.



Two is that the stakeholders are at odds with proper competition.



A club democracy where every club gets an equal vote, will always vote against any changes to the competition that potentially harms their revenues.



Yet the whole point of the competition, of any competition, is to decide who a single winner is. Teams have to lose along the way.



The clubs and Sky need to accept that the playoffs shouldn't be for everyone - this isn't "every-kid-gets-a-trophy-for-participating-land". It's elite sport. Finish 6th after 23 games? Tough tatties, season over. Any playoff system should be the best clubs playing off for the Super League title.



But that will never happen. There is no solution as long as the stakeholders making the rules are more concerned with protecting their £££, and forgetting that they're part of a sports competition. -Long time lurker- MikeyWire

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm

Posts: 3447

Location: Still waiting for the title

If Castleford win their last 4 regular season games they will definitely qualify for the top 4, effectively making all their super 8's games dead rubbers !

They have been excellent to be fair. Follow me on Twitter @MikeyWire ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm

Posts: 3146

Location: newton-le-willows



Website Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm3146newton-le-willows The idea of carrying points forward into the play offs is to encourage teams to give themselves an advantage in the play offs by playing consistently well & playing winning rugby & not just settling for a place in the top 8. Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm

Posts: 612

ninearches wrote: The idea of carrying points forward into the play offs is to encourage teams to give themselves an advantage in the play offs by playing consistently well & playing winning rugby & not just settling for a place in the top 8.



Well that's one view and it did not pan out to badly for Leeds did it ??



Imagine we got into the 8s but top 4 mathematically impossible to get top4 and field a load of young players it will have an effect on everyone else in the top8 and not in a good way whereas if on zero every club has the incentive to try n win every game as they should do on a weekly basis anyway ! Would that maybe make the lls more desirable idk but if you can win the gf from 8th it won't necessarily be an indication of you being the best team in the league ?? Well that's one view and it did not pan out to badly for Leeds did it ??Imagine we got into the 8s but top 4 mathematically impossible to get top4 and field a load of young players it will have an effect on everyone else in the top8 and not in a good way whereas if on zero every club has the incentive to try n win every game as they should do on a weekly basis anyway ! Would that maybe make the lls more desirable idk but if you can win the gf from 8th it won't necessarily be an indication of you being the best team in the league ?? Uncle Rico

100% League Network



Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am

Posts: 3006

Location: Stuck in 1982

Dezzies_right_hook wrote: Well that's one view and it did not pan out to badly for Leeds did it ??



Imagine we got into the 8s but top 4 mathematically impossible to get top4 and field a load of young players it will have an effect on everyone else in the top8 and not in a good way whereas if on zero every club has the incentive to try n win every game as they should do on a weekly basis anyway ! Would that maybe make the lls more desirable idk but if you can win the gf from 8th it won't necessarily be an indication of you being the best team in the league ??



It all depends on what is considered to be the top prize?



If you zero points of the top 8 what is the point of slogging your guts out to secure a decent play off spot. It's improbable but we could finis 8th and win the GF from an even start which would be nonsense and it would make a mockery of the regular rounds if we started level with say Cas' and how many dead rubbers would they be playing once 8th had been secured? It all depends on what is considered to be the top prize?If you zero points of the top 8 what is the point of slogging your guts out to secure a decent play off spot. It's improbable but we could finis 8th and win the GF from an even start which would be nonsense and it would make a mockery of the regular rounds if we started level with say Cas' and how many dead rubbers would they be playing once 8th had been secured? Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm

Posts: 612

Uncle Rico wrote: It all depends on what is considered to be the top prize?



If you zero points of the top 8 what is the point of slogging your guts out to secure a decent play off spot. It's improbable but we could finis 8th and win the GF from an even start which would be nonsense and it would make a mockery of the regular rounds if we started level with say Cas' and how many dead rubbers would they be playing once 8th had been secured?



So you're saying the lls is pointless or worthless strange since you have previously put so much emphasis on last season being a success as we won it?? Put the emphasis back on winning the league and return to the top 8 being an end of season tournament that is also worth winning but not over the lls or cc?? Not new thinking just returning to a system that worked pre sky??



it would be hard to change people's mindset but we would have 24-28 meaningful league games, dead rubbers there will always be teams that are safe from relegation but cannot win anything they need to make changes and improve themselves rather than change the league structure so as many teams as possible could win it! And a few bonus trophies to win in the cc and premiership trophy too !! So you're saying the lls is pointless or worthless strange since you have previously put so much emphasis on last season being a success as we won it?? Put the emphasis back on winning the league and return to the top 8 being an end of season tournament that is also worth winning but not over the lls or cc?? Not new thinking just returning to a system that worked pre sky??it would be hard to change people's mindset but we would have 24-28 meaningful league games, dead rubbers there will always be teams that are safe from relegation but cannot win anything they need to make changes and improve themselves rather than change the league structure so as many teams as possible could win it! And a few bonus trophies to win in the cc and premiership trophy too !! Uncle Rico

100% League Network



Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am

Posts: 3006

Location: Stuck in 1982

Dezzies_right_hook wrote: So you're saying the lls is pointless or worthless strange since you have previously put so much emphasis on last season being a success as we won it?? Put the emphasis back on winning the league and return to the top 8 being an end of season tournament that is also worth winning but not over the lls or cc?? Not new thinking just returning to a system that worked pre sky??



it would be hard to change people's mindset but we would have 24-28 meaningful league games, dead rubbers there will always be teams that are safe from relegation but cannot win anything they need to make changes and improve themselves rather than change the league structure so as many teams as possible could win it! And a few bonus trophies to win in the cc and premiership trophy too !!



LLS pointless? I'm saying nothing of the sort and I'm not sure how you managed to read that in my post. I said it would become pointless if all the teams started on zero as once you were guaranteed 8th it would all be about coasting and it all depends on what is considered the top prize.



I would support say a 14 team league with a FPTP championship and a separate play off tournament as pre Sky, but, I can't see that happening as our paymasters sky wont change their mindset. LLS pointless? I'm saying nothing of the sort and I'm not sure how you managed to read that in my post. I said it would become pointlessall the teams started on zero as once you were guaranteed 8th it would all be about coasting and it all depends on what is considered the top prize.I would support say a 14 team league with a FPTP championship and a separate play off tournament as pre Sky, but, I can't see that happening as our paymasters sky wont change their mindset. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Psychedelic Casual and 114 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 18 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Warrington Wolves Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,594,496 1,142 76,066 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat : 06:00 NRL SYDNEY v CRONULLA TV Sat : 08:30 NRL MANLY v NZ WARRIORS TV Sat : 10:30 NRL CANBERRA v NQL COWBOYS TV Sat : 17:00 SL CATALANS v LEIGH TV > Sat : 18:30 SL WAKEFIELD v WARRINGTON < Sat : 18:30 CH1 BARROW v GLOUC Sun : 05:00 NRL NEWCASTLE v WESTS TV Sun : 07:00 NRL SOUTHS v PENRITH TV Sun : 14:00 CH1 HEMEL v SOUTH WALES Sun : 14:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN v KEIGHLEY Sun : 14:00 CH1 OXFORD v CELTIC Sun : 15:00 CH HALIFAX v BRADFORD Sun : 15:00 CH SHEFFIELD v SWINTON Sun : 15:00 CH HULL KR v LONDON Sun : 15:00 CH OLDHAM v TOULOUSE Sun : 15:00 CH DEWSBURY v ROCHDALE Sun : 15:00 SL WIGAN v WIDNES TV Sun : 15:00 CH1 DONCASTER v NEWCASTLE Sun : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET v COVENTY Sun : 15:00 CH1 WORKINGTON v LONDON ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























