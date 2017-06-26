WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Super has gone from the Super 8's

Re: The Super has gone from the Super 8's

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 4:13 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8145
I've said it from the start.
All that is needed is a 4 vs 5 jeopardy game after round 30

That will keep the super 8s alive.
once a wire always a wire

Re: The Super has gone from the Super 8's

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 12:07 pm
Jimathay
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 60
Location: Sale via Warrington
There is no solution.

There are two major problems with the structure of Super League, neither of which will ever get fixed.

One is having to have a split competition. One segment will always harm the other.

Only need to finish top 8 to be in with a fair shot of the title (inc. winning it from 5th)? The regular season is devalued. Current system of carrying points over? The mini league is littered with pointless dead rubbers.

Two is that the stakeholders are at odds with proper competition.

A club democracy where every club gets an equal vote, will always vote against any changes to the competition that potentially harms their revenues.

Yet the whole point of the competition, of any competition, is to decide who a single winner is. Teams have to lose along the way.

The clubs and Sky need to accept that the playoffs shouldn't be for everyone - this isn't "every-kid-gets-a-trophy-for-participating-land". It's elite sport. Finish 6th after 23 games? Tough tatties, season over. Any playoff system should be the best clubs playing off for the Super League title.

But that will never happen. There is no solution as long as the stakeholders making the rules are more concerned with protecting their £££, and forgetting that they're part of a sports competition.
-Long time lurker-

Re: The Super has gone from the Super 8's

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:20 pm
MikeyWire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm
Posts: 3447
Location: Still waiting for the title
If Castleford win their last 4 regular season games they will definitely qualify for the top 4, effectively making all their super 8's games dead rubbers !
They have been excellent to be fair.
Follow me on Twitter @MikeyWire

Re: The Super has gone from the Super 8's

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:35 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3146
Location: newton-le-willows
The idea of carrying points forward into the play offs is to encourage teams to give themselves an advantage in the play offs by playing consistently well & playing winning rugby & not just settling for a place in the top 8.

Re: The Super has gone from the Super 8's

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 4:40 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 612
ninearches wrote:
The idea of carrying points forward into the play offs is to encourage teams to give themselves an advantage in the play offs by playing consistently well & playing winning rugby & not just settling for a place in the top 8.


Well that's one view and it did not pan out to badly for Leeds did it ??

Imagine we got into the 8s but top 4 mathematically impossible to get top4 and field a load of young players it will have an effect on everyone else in the top8 and not in a good way whereas if on zero every club has the incentive to try n win every game as they should do on a weekly basis anyway ! Would that maybe make the lls more desirable idk but if you can win the gf from 8th it won't necessarily be an indication of you being the best team in the league ??

Re: The Super has gone from the Super 8's

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 5:00 pm
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3005
Location: Stuck in 1982
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
Well that's one view and it did not pan out to badly for Leeds did it ??

Imagine we got into the 8s but top 4 mathematically impossible to get top4 and field a load of young players it will have an effect on everyone else in the top8 and not in a good way whereas if on zero every club has the incentive to try n win every game as they should do on a weekly basis anyway ! Would that maybe make the lls more desirable idk but if you can win the gf from 8th it won't necessarily be an indication of you being the best team in the league ??


It all depends on what is considered to be the top prize?

If you zero points of the top 8 what is the point of slogging your guts out to secure a decent play off spot. It's improbable but we could finis 8th and win the GF from an even start which would be nonsense and it would make a mockery of the regular rounds if we started level with say Cas' and how many dead rubbers would they be playing once 8th had been secured?

Re: The Super has gone from the Super 8's

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 5:58 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 612
Uncle Rico wrote:
It all depends on what is considered to be the top prize?

If you zero points of the top 8 what is the point of slogging your guts out to secure a decent play off spot. It's improbable but we could finis 8th and win the GF from an even start which would be nonsense and it would make a mockery of the regular rounds if we started level with say Cas' and how many dead rubbers would they be playing once 8th had been secured?


So you're saying the lls is pointless or worthless strange since you have previously put so much emphasis on last season being a success as we won it?? Put the emphasis back on winning the league and return to the top 8 being an end of season tournament that is also worth winning but not over the lls or cc?? Not new thinking just returning to a system that worked pre sky??

it would be hard to change people's mindset but we would have 24-28 meaningful league games, dead rubbers there will always be teams that are safe from relegation but cannot win anything they need to make changes and improve themselves rather than change the league structure so as many teams as possible could win it! And a few bonus trophies to win in the cc and premiership trophy too !!
