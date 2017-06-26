WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Super has gone from the Super 8's

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 4:13 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8133
I've said it from the start.
All that is needed is a 4 vs 5 jeopardy game after round 30

That will keep the super 8s alive.
Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 12:07 pm
Jimathay User avatar
Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 58
Location: Sale via Warrington
There is no solution.

There are two major problems with the structure of Super League, neither of which will ever get fixed.

One is having to have a split competition. One segment will always harm the other.

Only need to finish top 8 to be in with a fair shot of the title (inc. winning it from 5th)? The regular season is devalued. Current system of carrying points over? The mini league is littered with pointless dead rubbers.

Two is that the stakeholders are at odds with proper competition.

A club democracy where every club gets an equal vote, will always vote against any changes to the competition that potentially harms their revenues.

Yet the whole point of the competition, of any competition, is to decide who a single winner is. Teams have to lose along the way.

The clubs and Sky need to accept that the playoffs shouldn't be for everyone - this isn't "every-kid-gets-a-trophy-for-participating-land". It's elite sport. Finish 6th after 23 games? Tough tatties, season over. Any playoff system should be the best clubs playing off for the Super League title.

But that will never happen. There is no solution as long as the stakeholders making the rules are more concerned with protecting their £££, and forgetting that they're part of a sports competition.
