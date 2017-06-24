WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Super has gone from the Super 8's

Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:29 am
The RL chairmen met at Haydock the other week and apparently 3/4 of them wan't rid of the Super 8 structure. Whilst we as fans think only of the boredom / excitement of a given system, the chairmen also think about ££, and the Super 8's were supposed to result in significant attendance increases - which didn't happen.

Even allowing for the attendance problem, the structure resulted in a club like Leeds playing in the middle 8's, whilst currently second placed Salford were a hairs breath from dropping to the Championship. Koukash was already mulling over withdrawing his financial support at Salford and I think carried on only because they stayed up. If he had left that would probably have been the end of Salford as their attendance income is so poor.

So, what is on the agenda ? Well, apparently most clubs are interested in increasing the SL clubs to 13 next year and possibly 14 the year after. I think the accountants have gone away to see if that will materially affect each clubs income (larger number of clubs sharing the Sky pot). It also throws into doubt what will happen this year. e.g. if HKR are allowed up anyway, it could mean nobody gets demoted to the Championship - like us haha.

Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:52 am
It's been a dreadful setup from day one.
And we can speak as fans who've experienced the lot

The dead rubbers in the first year of it.
Winning the league leaders shield in the second year of it.
And being in the middle 8's in the last year of it.

I think we'll end up back at 14 teams in time to get Toronto in. Which will give us a huge media boost which we are desperate for. The game is just plodding along.

So we may not face relegation after all. Assuming we can finish in the top five of the middle 8's

I saw jamie Peacock banging on about the need for 14 teams to stop the repetition of fixtures.
He used a different example but wire and widnes will have played each other four times this season
And could be five if we both end up the million pound game.

Bin the 8's now.
Sat Jun 24, 2017 12:21 pm
I thought the system we had before this was fine. The RFL always trying to come up with new things. If it's not broke don't fix it. Would be even better with 14 teams.

Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:00 pm
we cannot get rid of the gf as sky won't allow it so they will forever be tinkering the method in which teams reach the gf

I find that the middle 8s are normally more exciting to follow than the super 8s after the switch as it's normally the top4 decided quite early to add a bit more excitement to this particular format surely it would be better to have a complete reset of top 8 m middle 8 league points so every game will matter??

amd no it would not mean yo have played xxx games for nothing the lls up for grabs and entry to the top 8 structure and as fair and equal anboppertuniyy to get to the gf as any other team at the start of the top8 format

Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:25 am
I've been shouting about it being flawed since it was tabled.
once a wire always a wire

Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:47 am
rubber duckie wrote:
I've been shouting about it being flawed since it was tabled.

It was never perfect and has worked out worse than expected. However, don't forget that the fans didn't like the old system, either, with the 'second chances' for top finishers producing even more meaningless games at the back end of the season. Personally, I think the original SL top five playoff system produced exciting games, rewarded the clubs who finished highest by keeping them out of the playoffs until later, but gave all five at least a shout. I seem to recall that Cas nearly went all the way from 5th one year playing some great rugby.
Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:06 pm
Bigted wrote:
I thought the system we had before this was fine.


Not a view shared by many on this board and indeed others though. Most on here and other boards were up in arms at the system that allowed Leeds to win the GF from 5th...two years running and demanded change

Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:24 pm
If it is decided that a top 8 play off is the way to go then it is no use moaning if the team in 8th position wins the GF.

Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:37 pm
That will never happen
