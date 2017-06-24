The RL chairmen met at Haydock the other week and apparently 3/4 of them wan't rid of the Super 8 structure. Whilst we as fans think only of the boredom / excitement of a given system, the chairmen also think about ££, and the Super 8's were supposed to result in significant attendance increases - which didn't happen.



Even allowing for the attendance problem, the structure resulted in a club like Leeds playing in the middle 8's, whilst currently second placed Salford were a hairs breath from dropping to the Championship. Koukash was already mulling over withdrawing his financial support at Salford and I think carried on only because they stayed up. If he had left that would probably have been the end of Salford as their attendance income is so poor.



So, what is on the agenda ? Well, apparently most clubs are interested in increasing the SL clubs to 13 next year and possibly 14 the year after. I think the accountants have gone away to see if that will materially affect each clubs income (larger number of clubs sharing the Sky pot). It also throws into doubt what will happen this year. e.g. if HKR are allowed up anyway, it could mean nobody gets demoted to the Championship - like us haha.