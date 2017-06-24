WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Super has gone from the Super 8's

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves The Super has gone from the Super 8's

 
Post a reply

The Super has gone from the Super 8's

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:29 am
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3518
Location: Back in Blighty.
The RL chairmen met at Haydock the other week and apparently 3/4 of them wan't rid of the Super 8 structure. Whilst we as fans think only of the boredom / excitement of a given system, the chairmen also think about ££, and the Super 8's were supposed to result in significant attendance increases - which didn't happen.

Even allowing for the attendance problem, the structure resulted in a club like Leeds playing in the middle 8's, whilst currently second placed Salford were a hairs breath from dropping to the Championship. Koukash was already mulling over withdrawing his financial support at Salford and I think carried on only because they stayed up. If he had left that would probably have been the end of Salford as their attendance income is so poor.

So, what is on the agenda ? Well, apparently most clubs are interested in increasing the SL clubs to 13 next year and possibly 14 the year after. I think the accountants have gone away to see if that will materially affect each clubs income (larger number of clubs sharing the Sky pot). It also throws into doubt what will happen this year. e.g. if HKR are allowed up anyway, it could mean nobody gets demoted to the Championship - like us haha.

Re: The Super has gone from the Super 8's

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:52 am
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5317
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
It's been a dreadful setup from day one.
And we can speak as fans who've experienced the lot

The dead rubbers in the first year of it.
Winning the league leaders shield in the second year of it.
And being in the middle 8's in the last year of it.

I think we'll end up back at 14 teams in time to get Toronto in. Which will give us a huge media boost which we are desperate for. The game is just plodding along.

So we may not face relegation after all. Assuming we can finish in the top five of the middle 8's

I saw jamie Peacock banging on about the need for 14 teams to stop the repetition of fixtures.
He used a different example but wire and widnes will have played each other four times this season
And could be five if we both end up the million pound game.

Bin the 8's now.
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, easyWire, Fourpointtry, karetaker, kev123, Leeds Thirteen, Les Boyd, MortigiTempo, Smith's Brolly, TF and the wire, the flying biscuit, Watford Wire, Wire Weaver, Wrath and 189 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,591,1141,84476,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
14
- 12PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM