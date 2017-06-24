CyberPieMan wrote:

Did I miss a memo - Sunday innit?

Agree with the sentiment though, personnally I'm losing patience with the lot of 'em. And there must be some reason for the appaling injury catalogue, someone's not looking hard enough.

I'd say we have to win the next three or we could well be looking at 9th.

World beaters to religation fodder is a headline I don't want to see.