WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Win-less run

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Win-less run

 
Post a reply

Re: Win-less run

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 4:11 pm
tank123 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Sep 02, 2007 8:31 pm
Posts: 1647
CyberPieMan wrote:
Did I miss a memo - Sunday innit?
Agree with the sentiment though, personnally I'm losing patience with the lot of 'em. And there must be some reason for the appaling injury catalogue, someone's not looking hard enough.
I'd say we have to win the next three or we could well be looking at 9th.
World beaters to religation fodder is a headline I don't want to see.


My memo got a mis type your right.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brick with eyes, CM Punk, CyberPieMan, endoman, exiled Warrior, Froggy, HuddsRL5, Jimmy Hornbys Tash, jus@casvegas, MOUSE13, nottinghamtiger, PurpleCheeseWarrior, Sweaty Betty's, tank123, wigginswarrior and 142 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,591,2451,82476,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
14
- 12PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
20
- 30BRISBANE
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
25
- 24MELBOURNE
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
24
- 16CATALANS
  
 FT 
Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
10
- 20BARROW  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM