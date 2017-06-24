WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith or Wane

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Smith or Wane

 
Post a reply

Who would you choose to lead the wire?

Tony Smith
9
26%
Shaun Wane
18
53%
Richard Agar
7
21%
 
Total votes : 34

Re: Smith or Wane

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:58 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 82
We could have David Brent, he's a great motivator, by his own admission :-)

Re: Smith or Wane

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:20 pm
Bigted Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2017 8:49 am
Posts: 39
Silly comment. Players make those calls on field.

Re: Smith or Wane

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:00 am
Oxford Exile User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3647
Location: Its in the name
none of the above
top flight since 1895
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Asgardian13, Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, Deeencee, easyWire, Fozzysalforddevil, Ganson's Optician, karetaker, kev123, Mable_Syrup, rubber duckie, Smiffy27, Who are ya!!, Wildthing, wire-quin and 265 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,591,4751,70876,0594,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
56
- 12HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM