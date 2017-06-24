WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - They will or they won't

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:13 am
fullofhope



A reasoned mind knows that these knee jerk reactions by supporters are just their own personal way of experiencing something they care about. They are not to be taken seriously just one mans experience and current mood presented however they choose.
We will only know the true measure of this playing group and the season at the end of the middle eights.
This group in my experience appear the most capable we have had for many seasons and they will either fulfil their potential or they won't. If they don't then the naySayers can fill their boots the more pragmatic can site how well they have done due to their low salary cap spend and injuries. The unambitious amongst us can comfort themselves with just how far we have come and at the start of the season how we would have taken finishing in the top 8.
The players either will or they won't it is within their grasp what a wonderful position to be in we will see if they are all talk just like us fans or wether in fact they are the real deal either way let's back em 100 Percent and allow them to show us what they are made of.

Re: They will or they won't

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 9:52 am
Emley Cat




After about 60 mins last night we were heading into the top 4 level on points with Leeds and Salford so that shows how far we've come. They'll all be kicking themselves how it got away after Wood's howler but we just have to put it to bed now and move on. Focus on the last 4 games and get back to an 80 minute performance and the results, as before, will take care of themselves. No need to panic at all, we're still in a great position and can still achieve great things this season.

Re: They will or they won't

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 9:59 am
Eastern Wildcat




Two good posts there, Full of hope and Emley Cat.

We have come a long way in a short time, and top 4 is still up for grabs.

Re: They will or they won't

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:05 am
vastman






Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Two good posts there, Full of hope and Emley Cat.

We have come a long way in a short time, and top 4 is still up for grabs.


Jesus Christ how many version of you are there? It's the end of the world on the other thread Imconfused.com
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: They will or they won't

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 11:46 am
chissitt





vastman wrote:
So why are you on here, We may as well give up on personal freedom if that's the level we are dropping to. Just my opinion whilst it's still allowed

vastman wrote:
Jesus Christ how many version of you are there? It's the end of the world on the other thread Imconfused.com

Well clearly this poster has got up your nose over something :D this is the second different thread you've had a go at him in 12 hours despite him being at last night's match and seeing the game first hand and not picking bits up off a forum, just thought I'd put your post on from the other day, it would seem that while you are bleating for the right of freedom of speech on here you seek to deny his, just an observation.

Just a thought if you have access to a library might I suggest you seek out a best seller by a certain author by the name of Dale Carnegie, imo you would benefit from reading it

Re: They will or they won't

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 4:40 pm
Upanunder




oh chissitt.....you've done it now

he's gonna need an industrial wetvac to clear the spittle from his screen after the next paragraph of force 10 gobsh1ttery.....damit

Re: They will or they won't

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:54 pm
bazzo44





chissitt wrote:
Well clearly this poster has got up your nose over something :D this is the second different thread you've had a go at him in 12 hours despite him being at last night's match and seeing the game first hand and not picking bits up off a forum, just thought I'd put your post on from the other day, it would seem that while you are bleating for the right of freedom of speech on here you seek to deny his, just an observation.

Just a thought if you have access to a library might I suggest you seek out a best seller by a certain author by the name of Dale Carnegie, imo you would benefit from reading it

Well said Chissitt, he will not like that at all, carnt spake,the man just loves having a go
Image
when this is built the beers on me :thumb:


Yorkshire by birth
Normanton
By grace of God

