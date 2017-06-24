WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Urgent extended contracts

Urgent extended contracts

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:09 am
fartown since 1961 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 23, 2011 1:27 pm
Posts: 1020
Seb best prop by a mile in the league

Hinchy showing what he can do in the position he should have played

Ukuma

Rapira based on the last few games I'd give another year to.

Our overseas contingent is as good as any in the league in a threadbare market we need to keep them.

Well done to RS on Wakeman and Mamo and Martin Ridyard would get a year too as he plays well with Brough which is unusual and with Hinchy gives us three pivots and some dynamic in attack.

Users browsing this forum: fartown since 1961, Frankiefartown, GiantJake1988, Jo Jumbuck, jools, Matt01, Toosmooth, Trinity_13 and 162 guests

