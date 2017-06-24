A reasoned mind knows that these knee jerk reactions by supporters are just their own personal way of experiencing something they care about. They are not to be taken seriously just one mans experience and current mood presented however they choose.

We will only know the true measure of this playing group and the season at the end of the middle eights.

This group in my experience appear the most capable we have had for many seasons and they will either fulfil their potential or they won't. If they don't then the naySayers can fill their boots the more pragmatic can site how well they have done due to their low salary cap spend and injuries. The unambitious amongst us can comfort themselves with just how far we have come and at the start of the season how we would have taken finishing in the top 8.

The players either will or they won't it is within their grasp what a wonderful position to be in we will see if they are all talk just like us fans or wether in fact they are the real deal either way let's back em 100 Percent and allow them to show us what they are made of.