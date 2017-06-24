WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How come Ferguson didn't make the 17?

How come Ferguson didn't make the 17?

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:33 am
Toosmooth
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 12, 2014 11:53 am
Posts: 167
Please.
Just let me check. Thermos, sandwiches, corn plasters, telephone money, dandruff brush, animal footprint chart and... one triple thick condom. You never know.

Re: How come Ferguson didn't make the 17?

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:54 am
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7617
He went off injured last week -bob still not right.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: How come Ferguson didn't make the 17?

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:16 am
Trinity_13

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:54 am
Posts: 18
Because he's not very good????............

Re: How come Ferguson didn't make the 17?

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:23 am
Toosmooth
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 12, 2014 11:53 am
Posts: 167
jools wrote:
He went off injured last week -bob still not right.


Is this the same Jools that used to go in the Airedale Heifer? So what is the injury? I'm narrowly ahead in the monthly dream team comp and won't see the next 19 man squad before I have to set my team. I've one transfer left but think Cahill might cop a ban.
Just let me check. Thermos, sandwiches, corn plasters, telephone money, dandruff brush, animal footprint chart and... one triple thick condom. You never know.

Re: How come Ferguson didn't make the 17?

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:58 am
Code13
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30952
Location: Gods Own County
Trinity_13 wrote:
Because he's not very good????............


Shows how little you know

Re: How come Ferguson didn't make the 17?

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 9:22 am
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12883
Location: Huddersfield
must have been injury, been carrying a shoulder recent weeks.

been excellent for us
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: How come Ferguson didn't make the 17?

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 2:41 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7617
Toosmooth wrote:
Is this the same Jools that used to go in the Airedale Heifer? So what is the injury? I'm narrowly ahead in the monthly dream team comp and won't see the next 19 man squad before I have to set my team. I've one transfer left but think Cahill might cop a ban.


No sorry. Not me.
If you are looking for a transfer from the Giants I'd put leeming, Hinchcliffe or ikahihifo in there before ferguson. Seb will make the metres tackle busts and offloads, hinchy and leeming tackles.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

