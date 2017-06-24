Well, 3 into 2 doesnt go, so what would you go with?



This post was going to be a lot different until Sneyds individual effort last night, as again, he flatters to deceive in my eyes with the ball. He plays to far from the defensive line meaning it is easier to read what he is going to do and his kick that led to the Griffin try was a shocking option, but fortunately it played out as it did in the end. Connor and Kelly have been fantastic in the halves, good passing ability, Connor has a good kicking game and they both attack the line, as well as being strong defensively.



Big call, but I would continue with Connor and Kelly in the halves next week against Cas. But saying that, Radders will probably put Connor to Centre, Fonua to the wing and drop Michaels.