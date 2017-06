NZ Bull wrote: No pleasing some people. From no team to -12 to 0 points. I'm happy we still have a team.



Reinforcements coming according to T&A and with injuries returning. The lads will finally have some confidence.



We have 4 games left plus 7 games in the shield = 22 points. Still all to play for. COYB.

I think some people seem to be forgetting without the minus we would of been 8th now with no pressure season and players we signed because they wasn't wanted at other clubs.