Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 5:49 am
Well this week sees Oldham come to Odsal. With them having a mid-week game and picking up a few injuries, maybe, just maybe we can nick this one :ROCKS:

Injury Update:

Johnny Campbell has been withdrawn from this week’s squad. The winger pulled out of training on Thursday, after irritation to his recent injury to his knee. Due to short notice of the ‘injury’, there is no estimated time of the wingers return.

Lee Smith is recovering from his knee surgery and is expected to return to the Bradford side in time for the qualifiers. He's just had his operation.

Dane Chisholm had major surgery on his ACL this Tuesday afternoon. The half-back is following his rehabilitation process, he will return to playing action in 6-9 months.

19 Man Squad is: Bentley, Caro, Chamberlain, Davies, Hallas, Keyes, Kirk, Lilley, Magrin, Mendeika, Moore, Oakes, Oledzki, Peltier, Roche, Ryan, C.Smith, Thomas, Wilkinson.

Personally I'd go with:

14. Oscar Thomas
18. Omari Caro
40. Ed Chamberlain
4. Ross Oakes
2. Ethan Ryan
28. Jordan Lilley
7. Joe Keyes
8. Liam Kirk
34. Scott Moore
15. Jon Magrin
20. James Bentley
37. Cameron Smith
17. Ross Peltier

11. Colton Roche
29. Sam Hallas
31. Mikolaj Oledzki
36. James Davies

I'd personally go with this for a couple of reasons. It allows us to reform the quality left hand side of Bentley, Oakes and Ryan which was fruitful early doors this season. A mobile starting lineup to move Oldham around a bit early doors with them having a mid-week game they should in theory tire out by being moved about and Peltier to provide some punch.

Hallas on the bench to cover Moore if needs be. Or if a halfback goes down, Moore to 6/7 with Hallas on as hooker. Can also cover 13 if needs be. And a big bench in Oledzki, Davies and Roche to batter a tired Oldham.

But we will go with something different and get beat without scoring in the second half :DRUNK: :lol: :lol:
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

