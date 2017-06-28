WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Willie Isa

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:15 pm
Aboveusonlypie User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1858
NickyKiss wrote:
It's all about having the right partner for Williams. Get him an organiser with a long kicking game and he'll kill it in any league you put him in.

He's easily good enough for the NRL. You don't rack up the amount of try assist he has without having something about you. His form isn't great currently but even the best have the odd dip.

Indeed. I said at the beginning of the season that TL's kicking wasn't up to the standard that was required and the answer on here was that we wouldn't need Matty Smith's kicking and game management because Tommy was such a better all round player. Well, how's that looking now?

Tommy's kicking is easily that worst of any half back in Super League, and while the jaw injury provides an excuse for his poor form overall, his kicking is costing us.

I've kept quiet for a while because it was obvious that the injuries have killed us this season and it seemed pointless carrying on with my argument. But these last few weeks we might have expected some improvement.

Aside from the Warrington cup game, when lets face it we were as lucky as hell, we just haven't won many close games this year that we were winning regularly last year. It galls me to see us struggle against teams like Huddersfield with the talent we had on.

I'm afraid that it is as plain as day that we need a scrum half who can kick and who can organise if we are to win anything else this season, and especially so if we want to get the best out of George Williams.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: Willie Isa

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 4:24 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5434
Sam T and P need to take all of TL's kicking duties off him, it really has bebe very poor all season.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 4:42 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 581
Wigg'n wrote:
Sam T and P need to take all of TL's kicking duties off him, it really has bebe very poor all season.


What has the Man Utd legend got to do with it?

Re: Willie Isa

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 5:28 pm
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2404
Wigg'n wrote:

Currently off the top of my head - Blake Green, Nikorima, Townsend, Foran, Sezer, both Knights halves, Sutton


IMO, of those, only the Knights' halves (who are inexperienced, and not that special, but are still keeping Hodkinson out the team), and possibly Sezer. Sutton doesn't play in the halves any more, does he? The others have a better all-round game than GW at the moment.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:42 pm
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2404
Watching Blake Green now and he's having a fantastic game.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 2:53 pm
Last Son of Wigan Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Dec 10, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 3082
I don't understand the whole 'we need to find a 7 who George can play with' notion when we play split halves. It baffles me when people keep thinking our 6 and 7 play together. Both halves control either side of the pitch, 6 and 7 are now the same positions!

The 6 has to link up more with his runners on his side of the pitch and the fb than the other half. Look at how we play; one half down the left, the other down the right. FB as a link between the 6 or 7 between them and the three-quarters. The central pivot which links halves is the 13, thats one of the additional reasons why lockers is so important to us.

We need 2 halves who can play, pass, read the game and can kick from their perspective halves. We have one, George Williams.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 4:08 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20985
Location: WIGAN
Last Son of Wigan wrote:
I don't understand the whole 'we need to find a 7 who George can play with' notion when we play split halves. It baffles me when people keep thinking our 6 and 7 play together. Both halves control either side of the pitch, 6 and 7 are now the same positions!

The 6 has to link up more with his runners on his side of the pitch and the fb than the other half. Look at how we play; one half down the left, the other down the right. FB as a link between the 6 or 7 between them and the three-quarters. The central pivot which links halves is the 13, thats one of the additional reasons why lockers is so important to us.

We need 2 halves who can play, pass, read the game and can kick from their perspective halves. We have one, George Williams.


We have zero who can kick from our half by the looks of things and that's mainly my issue. Tommy is doing 95% plus of the kicking from our half (actually it's more like from anywhere outside the opposition 20) and he's awful at it. So if we split the halves that then means we're needing to always try and get to his side in time for the last play which clearly isn't ideal.

If George Williams has a long kicking game it's time to use it!
