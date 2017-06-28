NickyKiss wrote: It's all about having the right partner for Williams. Get him an organiser with a long kicking game and he'll kill it in any league you put him in.



He's easily good enough for the NRL. You don't rack up the amount of try assist he has without having something about you. His form isn't great currently but even the best have the odd dip.

Indeed. I said at the beginning of the season that TL's kicking wasn't up to the standard that was required and the answer on here was that we wouldn't need Matty Smith's kicking and game management because Tommy was such a better all round player. Well, how's that looking now?Tommy's kicking is easily that worst of any half back in Super League, and while the jaw injury provides an excuse for his poor form overall, his kicking is costing us.I've kept quiet for a while because it was obvious that the injuries have killed us this season and it seemed pointless carrying on with my argument. But these last few weeks we might have expected some improvement.Aside from the Warrington cup game, when lets face it we were as lucky as hell, we just haven't won many close games this year that we were winning regularly last year. It galls me to see us struggle against teams like Huddersfield with the talent we had on.I'm afraid that it is as plain as day that we need a scrum half who can kick and who can organise if we are to win anything else this season, and especially so if we want to get the best out of George Williams.