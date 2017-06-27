Cruncher wrote:
I sincerely doubt that.
I think George has been badly exposed this season. He's looked energetic, but under the pressure of having fewer top-line players around him has been more a headless chicken than an incisive halfback.
I'd be surprised if any SL club would cough up some of the figures being discussed at the start of this year, let alone the Aussies.
Well NRL clubs have been interested in him since the end of last year and his stock grew massively in Aus after the WCC when Andrew Johns (I think it was?) bigged him up.
None of these clubs will care that he's on a poor run of form. He's got natural ability, can win a game on his own and at 22 already has a better attitude than most experienced halves around.
Name me a 22 year old half that can still look his best with a load of rookie backs, no strike back rowers playing outside him and a pack that loses the ruck every game? And despite that he's miles clear on try assists in SL and is the only back in the top 8 players for offloads.
Which NRL half is he going to replace?
Ask me again in 2 years.
Currently off the top of my head - Blake Green, Nikorima, Townsend, Foran, Sezer, both Knights halves, Sutton