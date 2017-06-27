Wigg'n wrote: Williams isn't long-term anything, he'll be in the NRL in 2 or 3 years.

No NRL team would touch him unless he gets back to how he was playing at the beginning of this year.I think the comments regarding TL are harsh tbh. Yes, he has been below par and not upto the required standard, but let's not forgot he's broke his jaw this year and the team has been ravaged by injuries. As someone else has mentioned, at the beginning of this year we looked slick and free-flowing much of this was down to TL's passing game and his ability to stand up the defensive line. This was also without S.Tomkins at FB who is a much better player than Escare despite Morgan performing so well earlier this year.The chance of retaining the SL may have slipped already but I think we need to give the players a few weeks of performing together in a lineup that looks somewhat like our first team before righting off a player like TL with bags of caps for NZ.