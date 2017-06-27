bazdev wrote:
I think George Williams may turn into our long term successor for Lockers at 13.
that would leave us something like
1. Escare
6. S.Tomkins
7. T.Leuluia
9. Mickey Mc
13. G.Williams
We already have a small backrow with Bateman and Farrell, both I'm sure you will agree we will want to keep, surely we can't afford to then add a very small loose forward into the mix, big packs would absolutely steamroller us.