Re: Willie Isa

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 4:33 pm
Grimmy User avatar
bazdev wrote:
I think George Williams may turn into our long term successor for Lockers at 13.

that would leave us something like

1. Escare
6. S.Tomkins
7. T.Leuluia
9. Mickey Mc
13. G.Williams

We already have a small backrow with Bateman and Farrell, both I'm sure you will agree we will want to keep, surely we can't afford to then add a very small loose forward into the mix, big packs would absolutely steamroller us.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 5:06 pm
Williams isn't long-term anything, he'll be in the NRL in 2 or 3 years.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:48 pm
DP_wwrlfc User avatar
Wigg'n wrote:
Williams isn't long-term anything, he'll be in the NRL in 2 or 3 years.


No NRL team would touch him unless he gets back to how he was playing at the beginning of this year.

I think the comments regarding TL are harsh tbh. Yes, he has been below par and not upto the required standard, but let's not forgot he's broke his jaw this year and the team has been ravaged by injuries. As someone else has mentioned, at the beginning of this year we looked slick and free-flowing much of this was down to TL's passing game and his ability to stand up the defensive line. This was also without S.Tomkins at FB who is a much better player than Escare despite Morgan performing so well earlier this year.

The chance of retaining the SL may have slipped already but I think we need to give the players a few weeks of performing together in a lineup that looks somewhat like our first team before righting off a player like TL with bags of caps for NZ.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:01 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
The broken jaw issue is a very fair point when it comes to him looking tentative taking on the line and the fact that he's struggling to commit defenders and make space but it can't excuse his kicking game, which at the moment is harming us more then the opposition.

Our poor run isn't all down to Leuluai by any stretch and he'll benefit more then anyone as the team improves but it's impossible to ignore that he's struggled on his return. There was some talk early in the year that he was leading the side around well and whilst he was slightly better then his current level, it's never been vintage and I hoped he would really improve as we got players back. He's obviously still got plenty of improvement in him as he gets to grips with playing alongside Bateman and hopefully Gelling but I'm struggling to convince myself that his kicking game will ever get to the level we need.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:23 pm
Wigg'n wrote:
Williams isn't long-term anything, he'll be in the NRL in 2 or 3 years.


I sincerely doubt that.

I think George has been badly exposed this season. He's looked energetic, but under the pressure of having fewer top-line players around him has been more a headless chicken than an incisive halfback.

I'd be surprised if any SL club would cough up some of the figures being discussed at the start of this year, let alone the Aussies.

Which NRL half is he going to replace?

Re: Willie Isa

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:39 pm
I think there's little doubt that George is far from the finished article,perhaps Sky if they can stop trying to hype him at every turn could tone things down that would a start,he is very much a work in progress but if he does break through then my he will be something special,but that does on the basis of the last couple of months does seem a ways off just yet
