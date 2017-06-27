WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Willie Isa

Re: Willie Isa

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:21 am
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3421
Grimmy wrote:
Leuluai is the best hooker at the club if nothing else. Next season I'd like to see us try:

FB Escare
SO Williams
SH S.Tomkins
H Leuluai

S McIlorum/Powell (maybe sell one of the two if the opportunity arises)

Ive resisted calls for Sam to move up previously but perhaps this is the way to go next season.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:06 pm
Last Son of Wigan Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Dec 10, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 3081
spartakmixtapes wrote:
Discounting what what you said about Tommy (who won the Harry Sunderland playing 7 in 2010 so not too shabby yeah?) George Williams can't play off the cuff?? Really??? And what do you mean by currently? A fit Sam Tomkins & Morgan Escare?? So we could have a line up with 1 - Escare 6 - Williams 7 - Tomkins and you say we've no 'off the cuff' players?? Really???????


ALL 1, 6, 7, and 9 to be creative positions.

We have Sam and George who are creative. That's about it.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:07 pm
Last Son of Wigan Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Dec 10, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 3081
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Ive resisted calls for Sam to move up previously but perhaps this is the way to go next season.


Then we're compensating for Tommy's lack of creativity at 7 putting Sam there. On the same token we now have Tommy as a very expensive interchange 9 when we could have stuck with Sam Powell and used Tommy's wage elsewhere.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:35 pm
spartakmixtapes User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 8:06 am
Posts: 53
Last Son of Wigan wrote:
ALL 1, 6, 7, and 9 to be creative positions.

We have Sam and George who are creative. That's about it.


I thought it sounded mad!
I'd argue that we can carry a less creative 9 if we have Lockers on the field and the PTB is quick enough.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 1:23 pm
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3421
Last Son of Wigan wrote:
Then we're compensating for Tommy's lack of creativity at 7 putting Sam there. On the same token we now have Tommy as a very expensive interchange 9 when we could have stuck with Sam Powell and used Tommy's wage elsewhere.

TBH I never thought Escaré would be so good! Moving Sam now wouldn't be as big an issue IMO.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 1:29 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20980
Location: WIGAN
Escare brought a long kicking game I didn't think he'd have and his passing was much better then expected also. I would be more then happy with him at fullback and Sam in the halves next year.

It's tough to think it because they're three very popular players but the squad balance could be better without one of Leuluai, McIlorum or Powell.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 1:44 pm
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2400
Yes, we don't need three dummy-halves. especially with the likes of Ganson in the wings. Have we still got the other lad? Waterworth, was it?

Re: Willie Isa

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 3:16 pm
Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 942
Before all the injuries kicked in, our attack looked fast and slick because TL took charge and guided us around the pitch. That left Williams to wreak havoc and at the start of the season he was unplayable at times. The lads covering the injuries in the back line did a sterling job but the experience of Farrell and Bateman and the form of Gildart took an awful lot of firepower out of our attack when they were missing. Isa worked his nuts off but simply isn't a centre and it showed. Tomkins, Gildart, Bateman and Farrell just run great lines at fast pace which makes a huge difference to our way of playing.
They're back now and Bateman and Tomkins in particular are already making a massive difference and I fully expect to see our form improve as these lads get match fit. TL will put a lot of egg on a lot of faces I reckon!
