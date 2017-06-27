Before all the injuries kicked in, our attack looked fast and slick because TL took charge and guided us around the pitch. That left Williams to wreak havoc and at the start of the season he was unplayable at times. The lads covering the injuries in the back line did a sterling job but the experience of Farrell and Bateman and the form of Gildart took an awful lot of firepower out of our attack when they were missing. Isa worked his nuts off but simply isn't a centre and it showed. Tomkins, Gildart, Bateman and Farrell just run great lines at fast pace which makes a huge difference to our way of playing.

They're back now and Bateman and Tomkins in particular are already making a massive difference and I fully expect to see our form improve as these lads get match fit. TL will put a lot of egg on a lot of faces I reckon!