Never liked Tommy as a 7 the first time around let alone now. We are lacking creativity and leadership which are qualities I'd look for in a 7. Yes Tommy can 'put in the big shots' but when ever do we sign a 7 for his ability to crunch people?!



Tommy isn't creative. He has never shown any ability to play what's in front of him and move the team around the park. His kicking game is poor and general reading of the game is lacking.



So what do we do with him? Move him to 9? Then we have to drop Sam or Micky. I'd sooner keep Powell and Micky on the interchange and keep the money invested into Tommy to spend on another position or another 7. He's a bad signing.



I also wish we had a 'ball player' at 9. Can't remember the last time we had a 9 who had a quick scoot, excellent game management and got us playing on the front foot. Micky is another one like Tommy, excellent in defence yet not creative in attack.



I expect ball players who can read a game and play 'off the cuff' from my 1, 6, 7, 9. Currently we don't have that at Wigan.