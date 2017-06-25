WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Willie Isa

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 2:06 pm
moto748
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2399
I think the issue with TL is made worse by the fact that Williams has next to no long kicking game, so that is almost always left to Tommy, and it's his weakest suit.

And just on kicking: spiral bombs; they are a big weapon in the NRL; can no-one at Wigan produce them? Shouldn't they be part of any good half's armoury?

Re: Willie Isa

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 3:38 pm
MadDogg
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6639
Location: The Mighty Wigan
Yes swapping Leuluai for Powell seems worth a shot.

Tommy should be banned from high kicks, they achieve nothing and often leave us in a worse position than when we started on play 5.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 4:46 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20978
Location: WIGAN
MadDogg wrote:
Yes swapping Leuluai for Powell seems worth a shot.

Tommy should be banned from high kicks, they achieve nothing and often leave us in a worse position than when we started on play 5.



They're just nothing kicks. No height, no movement and no chance of any of our chasers getting anywhere near them. I'd say they're catching practice but they're not even good enough for that!

I'd be giving the majority of the kicks by duties to Sam Tomkins if the set up stays as it is now. I'd also like to see McIlorum and Powell kick more from dummy half.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:23 pm
Suzy Banyon
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2006 5:47 pm
Posts: 2570
Location: Tamm Tanz Akademie
Jukesays wrote:
From the saints board after their win on Friday

"The last 7 mins was really exciting which is a rare thing for us these days but jesus the 73 mins before that we was absolutely shocking! No direction, no go forward, no creativity and couldn't keep hold of the ball.

Matty smith was rubbish again but did take his try well and a unreal drop goal in big pressure but that's hiding the fact he's not good enough. His kicking game is awful. He offers nothing in attack and by far the worst 7 I've seen in saints shirt."


Leuluai's never played for Saints.
roger daly wrote:
Oh dear, I believe you would be classed as s[sic] typical Wigan fan

wrencat1873 wrote:
It's the mighty Wigan, they can do whatever they want.

Big lads mate wrote:
you arrogant pot prick

Tricky2309 wrote:
Look prick do one

Willzay wrote:
you cocky pie eating c*nt.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:47 pm
Jukesays
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5308
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
Suzy Banyon wrote:
Leuluai's never played for Saints.


I honestly have no idea what you mean?
Re: Willie Isa

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:48 am
Bigredwarrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 941
Jukesays wrote:
I honestly have no idea what you mean?



From reading the thread, it looks like she's saying that Smith is the worst 7 they've had because TL hasn't played for them. If that's the case, an opinion not worth arguing with as clearly, the writer has never played the game and knows very little about rugby league. Tommy might not have the best kicking game in the world but he's streets ahead of Smith in terms of skill and ability.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 7:08 am
jinkin jimmy
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3418
Bigredwarrior wrote:
From reading the thread, it looks like she's saying that Smith is the worst 7 they've had because TL hasn't played for them. If that's the case, an opinion not worth arguing with as clearly, the writer has never played the game and knows very little about rugby league. Tommy might not have the best kicking game in the world but he's streets ahead of Smith in terms of skill and ability.

Exactly. People seem to have forgotten that Saints busted a gut trying to sign TL. Instead they settled for Matty Smith.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 7:29 am
Last Son of Wigan
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Dec 10, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 3079
Never liked Tommy as a 7 the first time around let alone now. We are lacking creativity and leadership which are qualities I'd look for in a 7. Yes Tommy can 'put in the big shots' but when ever do we sign a 7 for his ability to crunch people?!

Tommy isn't creative. He has never shown any ability to play what's in front of him and move the team around the park. His kicking game is poor and general reading of the game is lacking.

So what do we do with him? Move him to 9? Then we have to drop Sam or Micky. I'd sooner keep Powell and Micky on the interchange and keep the money invested into Tommy to spend on another position or another 7. He's a bad signing.

I also wish we had a 'ball player' at 9. Can't remember the last time we had a 9 who had a quick scoot, excellent game management and got us playing on the front foot. Micky is another one like Tommy, excellent in defence yet not creative in attack.

I expect ball players who can read a game and play 'off the cuff' from my 1, 6, 7, 9. Currently we don't have that at Wigan.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 7:53 am
spartakmixtapes
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 8:06 am
Posts: 52
Last Son of Wigan wrote:
I expect ball players who can read a game and play 'off the cuff' from my 1, 6, 7, 9. Currently we don't have that at Wigan.


Discounting what what you said about Tommy (who won the Harry Sunderland playing 7 in 2010 so not too shabby yeah?) George Williams can't play off the cuff?? Really??? And what do you mean by currently? A fit Sam Tomkins & Morgan Escare?? So we could have a line up with 1 - Escare 6 - Williams 7 - Tomkins and you say we've no 'off the cuff' players?? Really???????

Re: Willie Isa

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 8:07 am
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12325
Last Son of Wigan wrote:
Never liked Tommy as a 7 the first time around let alone now. We are lacking creativity and leadership which are qualities I'd look for in a 7. Yes Tommy can 'put in the big shots' but when ever do we sign a 7 for his ability to crunch people?!

Tommy isn't creative. He has never shown any ability to play what's in front of him and move the team around the park. His kicking game is poor and general reading of the game is lacking.

So what do we do with him? Move him to 9? Then we have to drop Sam or Micky. I'd sooner keep Powell and Micky on the interchange and keep the money invested into Tommy to spend on another position or another 7. He's a bad signing.

I also wish we had a 'ball player' at 9. Can't remember the last time we had a 9 who had a quick scoot, excellent game management and got us playing on the front foot. Micky is another one like Tommy, excellent in defence yet not creative in attack.

I expect ball players who can read a game and play 'off the cuff' from my 1, 6, 7, 9. Currently we don't have that at Wigan.

Leuluai is the best hooker at the club if nothing else. Next season I'd like to see us try:

FB Escare
SO Williams
SH S.Tomkins
H Leuluai

S McIlorum/Powell (maybe sell one of the two if the opportunity arises)
