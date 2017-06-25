|
Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2399
|
I think the issue with TL is made worse by the fact that Williams has next to no long kicking game, so that is almost always left to Tommy, and it's his weakest suit.
And just on kicking: spiral bombs; they are a big weapon in the NRL; can no-one at Wigan produce them? Shouldn't they be part of any good half's armoury?
|
|
Sun Jun 25, 2017 3:38 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6639
Location: The Mighty Wigan
|
Yes swapping Leuluai for Powell seems worth a shot.
Tommy should be banned from high kicks, they achieve nothing and often leave us in a worse position than when we started on play 5.
|
|
Sun Jun 25, 2017 4:46 pm
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20978
Location: WIGAN
|
MadDogg wrote:
Yes swapping Leuluai for Powell seems worth a shot.
Tommy should be banned from high kicks, they achieve nothing and often leave us in a worse position than when we started on play 5.
They're just nothing kicks. No height, no movement and no chance of any of our chasers getting anywhere near them. I'd say they're catching practice but they're not even good enough for that!
I'd be giving the majority of the kicks by duties to Sam Tomkins if the set up stays as it is now. I'd also like to see McIlorum and Powell kick more from dummy half.
|
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:23 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2006 5:47 pm
Posts: 2570
Location: Tamm Tanz Akademie
|
Jukesays wrote:
From the saints board after their win on Friday
"The last 7 mins was really exciting which is a rare thing for us these days but jesus the 73 mins before that we was absolutely shocking! No direction, no go forward, no creativity and couldn't keep hold of the ball.
Matty smith was rubbish again but did take his try well and a unreal drop goal in big pressure but that's hiding the fact he's not good enough. His kicking game is awful. He offers nothing in attack and by far the worst 7 I've seen in saints shirt."
Leuluai's never played for Saints.
|
roger daly wrote:
Oh dear, I believe you would be classed as s[sic] typical Wigan fan
wrencat1873 wrote:
It's the mighty Wigan, they can do whatever they want.
Big lads mate wrote:
you arrogant pot prick
Tricky2309 wrote:
Look prick do one
Willzay wrote:
you cocky pie eating c*nt.
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:47 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5308
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
|
Suzy Banyon wrote:
Leuluai's never played for Saints.
I honestly have no idea what you mean?
|
Fans Forum 28.08.08 Fan from Haydock
"I've got one word for you Mr Chairman - Penalty Count"
[quote="The Daddy"]I've got one word for you all......Steve Hanley[/quote]
Some Salford fan said to me and I quote "You are by far and away the most Handsome & Knowledgeable Rugby League Fan in England!"
I thanked him and went on my Merry way!
RIVERCAVE DWELLER OF THE YEAR 2015!
|
Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:48 am
|
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 941
|
Jukesays wrote:
I honestly have no idea what you mean?
From reading the thread, it looks like she's saying that Smith is the worst 7 they've had because TL hasn't played for them. If that's the case, an opinion not worth arguing with as clearly, the writer has never played the game and knows very little about rugby league. Tommy might not have the best kicking game in the world but he's streets ahead of Smith in terms of skill and ability.
|
|
Tue Jun 27, 2017 7:08 am
|
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3418
|
Bigredwarrior wrote:
From reading the thread, it looks like she's saying that Smith is the worst 7 they've had because TL hasn't played for them. If that's the case, an opinion not worth arguing with as clearly, the writer has never played the game and knows very little about rugby league. Tommy might not have the best kicking game in the world but he's streets ahead of Smith in terms of skill and ability.
Exactly. People seem to have forgotten that Saints busted a gut trying to sign TL. Instead they settled for Matty Smith.
|
|
Tue Jun 27, 2017 7:29 am
|
Joined: Wed Dec 10, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 3079
|
Never liked Tommy as a 7 the first time around let alone now. We are lacking creativity and leadership which are qualities I'd look for in a 7. Yes Tommy can 'put in the big shots' but when ever do we sign a 7 for his ability to crunch people?!
Tommy isn't creative. He has never shown any ability to play what's in front of him and move the team around the park. His kicking game is poor and general reading of the game is lacking.
So what do we do with him? Move him to 9? Then we have to drop Sam or Micky. I'd sooner keep Powell and Micky on the interchange and keep the money invested into Tommy to spend on another position or another 7. He's a bad signing.
I also wish we had a 'ball player' at 9. Can't remember the last time we had a 9 who had a quick scoot, excellent game management and got us playing on the front foot. Micky is another one like Tommy, excellent in defence yet not creative in attack.
I expect ball players who can read a game and play 'off the cuff' from my 1, 6, 7, 9. Currently we don't have that at Wigan.
|
|
Tue Jun 27, 2017 7:53 am
|
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 8:06 am
Posts: 52
|
Last Son of Wigan wrote:
I expect ball players who can read a game and play 'off the cuff' from my 1, 6, 7, 9. Currently we don't have that at Wigan.
Discounting what what you said about Tommy (who won the Harry Sunderland playing 7 in 2010 so not too shabby yeah?) George Williams can't play off the cuff?? Really??? And what do you mean by currently? A fit Sam Tomkins & Morgan Escare?? So we could have a line up with 1 - Escare 6 - Williams 7 - Tomkins and you say we've no 'off the cuff' players?? Really???????
|
|
Tue Jun 27, 2017 8:07 am
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12325
|
Last Son of Wigan wrote:
Never liked Tommy as a 7 the first time around let alone now. We are lacking creativity and leadership which are qualities I'd look for in a 7. Yes Tommy can 'put in the big shots' but when ever do we sign a 7 for his ability to crunch people?!
Tommy isn't creative. He has never shown any ability to play what's in front of him and move the team around the park. His kicking game is poor and general reading of the game is lacking.
So what do we do with him? Move him to 9? Then we have to drop Sam or Micky. I'd sooner keep Powell and Micky on the interchange and keep the money invested into Tommy to spend on another position or another 7. He's a bad signing.
I also wish we had a 'ball player' at 9. Can't remember the last time we had a 9 who had a quick scoot, excellent game management and got us playing on the front foot. Micky is another one like Tommy, excellent in defence yet not creative in attack.
I expect ball players who can read a game and play 'off the cuff' from my 1, 6, 7, 9. Currently we don't have that at Wigan.
Leuluai is the best hooker at the club if nothing else. Next season I'd like to see us try:
FB Escare
SO Williams
SH S.Tomkins
H Leuluai
S McIlorum/Powell (maybe sell one of the two if the opportunity arises)
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.