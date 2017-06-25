WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Willie Isa

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:50 am
CobraCraig Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 299
The only thing Smith has is a better kicking game and let's not forget on here he got slated for that as it isn't all that.
I'm not saying Tommy has been good but he's not had a dominant pack to work behind.
I remember after the WCC thinking it was a great signing,he organised us round the park,great defense,good passer and does the basics right,a perfect compliment for Williams I thought but it just hasn't worked,maybe if we find form so will Tommy.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:30 am
NSW User avatar
Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1654
Literrally struggling to think of a Lealuai try assist. Lots of pressure on George and now Sam to create the final pass for tries.
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are

Re: Willie Isa

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:56 am
Jukesays User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5307
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
From the saints board after their win on Friday

"The last 7 mins was really exciting which is a rare thing for us these days but jesus the 73 mins before that we was absolutely shocking! No direction, no go forward, no creativity and couldn't keep hold of the ball.

Matty smith was rubbish again but did take his try well and a unreal drop goal in big pressure but that's hiding the fact he's not good enough. His kicking game is awful. He offers nothing in attack and by far the worst 7 I've seen in saints shirt."
Re: Willie Isa

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:14 am
Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 299
Jukesays wrote:
From the saints board after their win on Friday

"The last 7 mins was really exciting which is a rare thing for us these days but jesus the 73 mins before that we was absolutely shocking! No direction, no go forward, no creativity and couldn't keep hold of the ball.

Matty smith was rubbish again but did take his try well and a unreal drop goal in big pressure but that's hiding the fact he's not good enough. His kicking game is awful. He offers nothing in attack and by far the worst 7 I've seen in saints shirt."


Sounds familiar

Re: Willie Isa

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:16 am
Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 299
The other option would be to swap Tommy to hooker and Powell to scrum half but I think that would make the situation worse.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:38 am
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5431
This thread has drifted a lot but I think one of the main reasons TL was obviously as a future coach but also to give Shorrocks a couple of years to get first-team ready. Ideally Shorrocks would've played 10-15 games this year but sadly he got injured as well. Hopefully get gets plenty of chances in 2018 and can cement a spot in the halves.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:58 am
Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 135
Jukesays wrote:
From the saints board after their win on Friday

"The last 7 mins was really exciting which is a rare thing for us these days but jesus the 73 mins before that we was absolutely shocking! No direction, no go forward, no creativity and couldn't keep hold of the ball.

Matty smith was rubbish again but did take his try well and a unreal drop goal in big pressure but that's hiding the fact he's not good enough. His kicking game is awful. He offers nothing in attack and by far the worst 7 I've seen in saints shirt."

I find it amusing perhaps the worst Saints team of the super league era has just a single player to pick on.

Re: Willie Isa

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 12:02 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30155
Isn't it strange that Wigan have scored far more tries with Tommy in the side than Smith?
Re: Willie Isa

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 12:04 pm
Jukesays User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5307
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
hengirl wrote:
I find it amusing perhaps the worst Saints team of the super league era has just a single player to pick on.


Who said he was the only player they were picking on?
