NickyKiss

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am

Posts: 20976

Location: WIGAN



He's played the last two games off the bench around the middle and he's been fantastic! He looks like a guy that we've had to play out of position for the last year and a half and we maybe will now see the best of him spelling with Lockers. Don't get me wrong he's done a manful job at second row and even at centre but he's just so well suited to being right bang in the middle.



If only the wrecking ball had one percent of Isa's attitude, desire and workrate! Ziggy Stardust

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm

Posts: 2620

Location: Serpo

Did we win..? jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm

Posts: 3416

Carry on like this and we'll be seeing the best of him in the middle 8s. PurpleCheeseWarrior Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm

Posts: 580

NickyKiss wrote: He's played the last two games off the bench around the middle and he's been fantastic! He looks like a guy that we've had to play out of position for the last year and a half and we maybe will now see the best of him spelling with Lockers. Don't get me wrong he's done a manful job at second row and even at centre but he's just so well suited to being right bang in the middle.



If only the wrecking ball had one percent of Isa's attitude, desire and workrate!



It's good to see we've found a suitable role for him. He gets a lot of stick on here for being a limited Second Row/Centre, some of it justified for the odd brain fart he has, but to be fair he's only been put there because of the amount of injuries we've had. He rarely lets anyone down and he works his boll*cks off for the team. I'm glad we have him. It's good to see we've found a suitable role for him. He gets a lot of stick on here for being a limited Second Row/Centre, some of it justified for the odd brain fart he has, but to be fair he's only been put there because of the amount of injuries we've had. He rarely lets anyone down and he works his boll*cks off for the team. I'm glad we have him. NickyKiss

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am

Posts: 20976

Location: WIGAN

There were plenty of negatives last night but some positives as well. I thought Isa was one regardless of us not getting the win. I also thought both Tomkins, Sutton and Bateman went very well.



We're so desperate for a scrum half to get kick and pass us around the field though. Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am

Posts: 13468

NickyKiss wrote: There were plenty of negatives last night but some positives as well. I thought Isa was one regardless of us not getting the win. I also thought both Tomkins, Sutton and Bateman went very well.



We're so desperate for a scrum half to get kick and pass us around the field though .



At the start of this season, I was really happy with our halfbacks, especially when we fended off massive offers for George.



Now, I feel they're the weakest part of the team. At the start of this season, I was really happy with our halfbacks, especially when we fended off massive offers for George.Now, I feel they're the weakest part of the team. NSW

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm

Posts: 1653

Unpopular opinion, we'd be higher in the league with Matty Smith starting 7 instead of Tommy.



Both create no try assists but at least smith has a kicking game.



I love Tommy but the only good part of his play at the minute is his defence, and that's not what you want from your half back. RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!



Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are NickyKiss

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am

Posts: 20976

Location: WIGAN

NSW wrote: Unpopular opinion, we'd be higher in the league with Matty Smith starting 7 instead of Tommy.



Both create no try assists but at least smith has a kicking game.



I love Tommy but the only good part of his play at the minute is his defence, and that's not what you want from your half back.



You sort of have to grit your teeth to admit it but I think you're right. Neither are the answer to what we need from a seven but Smith is slightly more suited to our requirements then Leuluai is.



In fairness to Leuluai he'd still be a very good hooker whereas Smith is nothing but an average scrum half but as a seven, I'm not sure Tommy looks even that good at the minute.



I've said previously and I saw nothing last night to change my mind, I'd still take a punt on Danny Brough for a season or two. Even at 34 he still offers everything this side would kill for in a scrum half. There was some talk of unrest earlier in the year and if there was an oppprtunity to get him in I'd be all for it. You sort of have to grit your teeth to admit it but I think you're right. Neither are the answer to what we need from a seven but Smith is slightly more suited to our requirements then Leuluai is.In fairness to Leuluai he'd still be a very good hooker whereas Smith is nothing but an average scrum half but as a seven, I'm not sure Tommy looks even that good at the minute.I've said previously and I saw nothing last night to change my mind, I'd still take a punt on Danny Brough for a season or two. Even at 34 he still offers everything this side would kill for in a scrum half. There was some talk of unrest earlier in the year and if there was an oppprtunity to get him in I'd be all for it. Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am

Posts: 5430

I'd take Leuluai's organisation and passing as well. Smith is a truly awful passer and so many of our moves broke down because of it. hengirl Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am

Posts: 132

Tommy has been at best average bordering on abysmal during this run,seriously it was a huge error in getting rid of Smith,who was no world beater himself but much better than whats on offer at the moment,it needs addressing and quickly. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: CM Punk, ColD, Cruncher, Dezzies_right_hook, Sweaty Betty's, the wrestler, WiganPom, Ziggy Stardust and 77 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 10 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,591,432 1,121 76,059 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sun : 00:01 CH1 TORONTO v HUNSLET TV Sun : 05:00 NRL ST GEORGE v NEWCASTLE TV Sun : 07:00 NRL CRONULLA v MANLY TV Sun : 14:30 CH1 CELTIC v SOUTH WALES Sun : 15:00 CH ROCHDALE v BATLEY Sun : 15:00 CH SWINTON v HALIFAX Sun : 15:00 CH DEWSBURY v TOULOUSE Sun : 15:00 CH LONDON v FEATHERSTONE Sun : 15:00 CH1 GLOUC v OXFORD Sun : 15:00 CH1 NEWCASTLE v HEMEL Sun : 15:00 CH1 COVENTY v WORKINGTON Sun : 15:00 CH SHEFFIELD v HULL KR Sun : 15:00 CH BRADFORD v OLDHAM Sun : 15:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN v DONCASTER ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























